Here's how Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan can help you with weight loss; Check it out

Shraddha Kapoor is not only known for her impeccable dancing, but she's also known for her figure. Read below to find out how she maintains her figure and what she eats throughout the day.

When it comes to dancing in Bollywood, many actors are known for their dancing. But only a few actresses are known for their impeccable dancing style, and one such actress is Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha is known for dancing since the time we saw her in the first instalment of ABCD, and now, the actress is all set to enthral us with her performance in Street Dancer 3D. But apart from being a fabulous dancer, Shraddha is also known for her stellar figure.

Shraddha has one of the fittest bodies in the tinsel town, and we must say we have never seen her out of shape so far. If you love Shraddha Kapoor and are aiming for a body like here, then read below to find out some diet tips that Shraddha Kapoor swears by.

Here are some diet tips of Sharddha Kapoor that help her maintain her figure.

Shraddha Kapoor didn't follow any diet plan initially, but with time the actress has started following a balanced diet. Shraddha includes grilled vegetables, eggs, fish and fresh fruit juices in her diet.

When it comes to breakfast, she prefers to eat her breakfast as soon as she wakes up and likes to have poha, upma, egg white omelette or one portion of scrambled egg whites for breakfast.

In lunch, she eats green vegetables, dal and a few chapatis. When it comes to dinner, she prefers having an early dinner and aims to eat her last meal by 8, since she's asleep by 11.

She eats dal and grilled fish or fish curry with whole wheat bread or brown rice for dinner. Food rich in fat, junk food and oily food are a big no no in her diet She makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day for hydration and proper digestion.

When it comes to releasing a food item, Shraddha mostly relishes vegan food as it is high in protein and is beneficial for those working out regularly.

