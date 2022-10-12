Here’s how to clean your Toothbrush and keep it germ-free

We all use a toothbrush to keep up with our oral health ! Your mouth gets germs-free after a thorough brushing sesh but your toothbrush now contains all the microbes and residue from your mouth. Moreover, some people keep their toothbrushes in the washroom where germs can dawdle in the air. Various studies suggest that simply rinsing the toothbrush just with water is not enough to get rid of the contaminated microorganisms. These bacteria can even grow on the handle and bristles of the toothbrush and can cause multiple oral infections like flu or other health complications. Thorough cleansing of the toothbrushes is ascertained in decreasing the risk of oral problems. Here we bring you some effortless tips to clean your toothbrush effectively.

The very easy way to sanitize your toothbrush is by keeping it running through some hot water before and after usage. This will aid in removing toothpaste and food particles effectively while making the bristles cushiony and soft. You can use your fingers gently to clean each and every bristle.

Immersing the toothbrush in an antibacterial mouthwash is yet another effective way to get rid of the bacteria and other dirt lying in the bristles. Let your toothbrush soak in the mouthwash for about 2 minutes after your brushing is done. This might make your toothbrush decline faster as these mouthwashes possess tough ingredients that will aid in breaking down the bristles.

Use denture cleanser

The denture cleansing solution is formulated with antimicrobial ingredients and can easily sterilize your toothbrush. It eradicates bacteria and plaque that develop in your mouth and gets transferred to the toothbrush. Take a cup of water and melt half a tablet in it. Now, let your toothbrush stay in this solution for 90 seconds to make it further hygienic.

Let your toothbrush air dry

A damp environment works as the breeding ground that escalates the development of bacteria. Various studies said that toothbrushes retained in closed containers or those with covers contain a huge amount of bacteria as compared to those that are left in the open air. Once you are with the brushing, make sure to shake off the surplus water. Run your fingers through the bristles to get rid of the water.

Simply running your toothbrush from the tap of cold water is not sufficient to get rid of bacteria. Make sure to follow the aforementioned tips to thoroughly clean your toothbrush while safeguarding your oral health.

Also Read: Here’s everything you need to know about 16:8 Intermittent Fasting