Here's how you can make chai masala at home that boosts immunity and aids weight loss

Masala not only adds flavour to the tea, but it is also great for the immunity. Read below to find out how you can this chai masala at home with all the available spices.

In India, usually, everyone begins their day with a hot cup of tea. Chai is not just a beverage for us, it is much more than that. Chai is a part of our morning ritual, and we cannot miss out on it by any means. However, when it comes to making a cup of tea, we add a lot more to it than just the basic tea powder and sugar. We add some masalas that only add more flavour to the tea, but also helps to improve our health in multiple ways. And hence, with that, the concept of masala chai is getting popular with time.

As you know we are under complete lockdown for a few days, so you can make the masala at home since it helps you build strong immunity. If you love chai, then here's the masala recipe that'll not only make you tea taste better but will make you strong, and will further aid weight loss.

Here’s how you can make chai masala at home.

Here are the ingredients you need:

To make this chai masala, you need to have 2 tbsp of green cardamom, 1 tbsp cloves, 2 tbsp black pepper, 3-4 sticks cinnamon and ¾ cup dry ginger powder. All these ingredients are known for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help boost the immunity of the body during weather change. These Indian spices also keep the body warm and also provides you with much-needed energy. They promote digestion and furthermore aid weight loss.

Here's how you can make chai masala:

Before starting out, it is advisable to keep all the ingredients under the sun for at least 15 minutes. Post that, take a grinder jar and add all the ingredients into it. Grind them together to make a fine powder. Allow it to cool down and fill in an airtight glass container. And that's it your chai masala is ready. Add a pinch of it to your regular chai and stay healthy!

All these masalas, when blended together, provide a great number of antioxidants that help aid the immune system in fighting off oxidative damage and free radicals.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More