Here's what happens when you have an empty stomach for a prolonged period

If you stay on an empty stomach for a long time, it may increase your belly fat. Keeping long gaps between two meals is also unhealthy for us. Read on to know more.

We all are super conscious about our belly fat. From diet to workout we do several different things to control it. We also do an extensive online research for it. If the fat by any chance starts to show up, then we become tensed about it. We start to spend numerous sleepless nights only think about our belly fat. Because people are extremely conscious about their health nowadays. But, most of them consider only diet and workout to be the mantra for weight loss and management. However, there are several other underlying reasons for belly fat and overall weight gain.

One of them is an empty stomach. You must have experienced such days when you haven’t eaten for a long time. You are having your first meal at lunch after yesterday’s dinner. Your busy schedule, tough work-life, etc. have increased the tendency of living this unhealthy lifestyle unconsciously amongst us. But staying on an empty stomach causes numerous health issues which predominantly include belly fat. Mostly, this happens when we skip our breakfast which actually should be the heaviest meal. So, have a look at what happens when you skip your meal and stay on an empty stomach for a prolonged period.

Side effects of having an empty stomach.

1- You may think that staying hungry for a long time may help you to lose weight. But it actually does the opposite of it. When you don’t eat for a long time, then your body thinks something has happened. So, it starts to stores fat.

2- Poor diet also has negative impacts on our neurological functions. Different activities of the brain depend on good foods. So, when you are hungry for a longer time then brain functioning can adversely be affected by it.

3- If there is a prolonged gap between your two meals then the body becomes dehydrated. Then it causes dizziness, lowers blood pressure, decreases energy levels, nausea, etc.

4- When our body lacks adequate nutrition, we start to feel lethargic and less energetic. This also leads to exhaustion.

