Here's what Sameera Reddy thinks about kids anxiety and why you should talk to your child too

The imposed 21 days lockdown is not only hard for us adults, but it is equally difficult for kids. Read below to find out what Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has to say about kids and anxiety.

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in lockdowns in several countries. While the US has recorded the highest cases of the virus so far, the cases in India are on a rise too. And to curb this situation PM Narendra Modi imposed 21 days lockdown all over India. It means that you have to work from home and stay indoors for 21 days. When it comes to processing this information, we adults are having a hard time accepting this decision. But we still managed to process it since we can read and analyse the current situation. But what about young adolescents? How will they cope with this? Aren't' they feeling anxious about all this? Well, the answer to all this is yes. Kids too are feeling anxious and tensed about the situation, but they aren't able to express it enough to their parents. However, to make this conversation more active, Sameera Reddy shared her story on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post shared by the actress, she spoke about her little one - Hans, who is exposed to paranoia and fear. She further spoke about kids anxiety and their signs. She said signs like not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams, loss of appetite, being out of control during outbursts, constantly having negative thoughts, etc. are some factors of kids anxiety. She said that if the child is showing these signs, then it is better to talk to them, understand what they are feeling and try to comfort them.

Well, we agree with her, this majorly impacting the children, so if you think that your kid is acting a bit weird then please have an open dialogue with them right away.

