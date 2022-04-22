By now, you might have become a true lover of apple cider vinegar and probably stock a lot of bottles of it in your pantry because of its ample health benefits. While this drink surely provides endless benefits, there is another game-changer in the market that can slay your health like nothing else.

Coconut vinegar has been gaining much momentum between health and fitness enthusiasts for a long time now. This superfood hails from the coasts of Southeast Asia. Naturally rich in multiple nutrients, coconut vinegar is prepared by fermenting the coconut sap for 8-12 months and further goes through the process of oxidation of ethanol into acetic acid. With a mild taste and cloudy appearance, Coconut Vinegar is soon going to take ownership of the superfood section like a storm! Right from weight loss to improving digestion- coconut vinegar boasts a wide range of health benefits that keeps you in fine fettle.

Here’s why coconut vinegar is being regarded as a new superfood.

Rich in antioxidants and minerals: It is not wrong to say that coconut is extremely nutritious and the vinegar made from its sap packs equally impressive elements like potassium, iron, zinc, and calcium. Replacing it with apple cider vinegar will lower your blood sugar levels at a speedy rate. But be cautious towards its use if you are taking it for problems related to blood pressure. It is advisable that in such cases you should always seek the advice of your doctor first.

Aids in digestion: Coconut vinegar is packed with beneficial enzymes and probiotics that boost the digestion and immune system. Not only this, coconut Vinegar contains 17 amino acids which are proven beneficial for the body. For a regular morning cleanse, take coconut vinegar, little mustard oil, honey and water, mix it all together and drink. You will feel a clear and happy stomach in no time.

Low Glycemic Index (GI): Coconut vinegar has a very low GI i.e. 35 on the scale which is extremely profitable for diabetic patients, and for those who are trying to reduce their weight. Drinking it before a heavy meal will help in maintaining the carbs in the diet and further does not cause any spike in your blood sugar levels.

Your natural skin specialist: Not only possesses magical health benefits, but swearing by the consumption of coconut vinegar will also aid in clear skin and a natural glow. Having coconut vinegar can effectively treat dark spots, dark circles, acne scars and wrinkles, giving you a clearer and unblemished skin.

Keep the illnesses and infections at bay: Coconut Vinegar contains antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that decrease the risk of various types of severe illnesses and infections. Don’t forget to be consistent with this magical drink to see effective results.

Aid in weight loss: Coconut vinegar does not contain any calories and it has the proper amount of acetic acid in it that helps in curbing hunger, satiates you for a longer period of time and further sheds off pounds from your body.

Coconut vinegar has a lot of benefits to its side and even though it is a new kid on the block, there is no doubt that the outline of its nutrients is worth giving a shot! Make sure to not overconsume it or consult a doctor before consuming it if you have some medical conditions by your side.

