Here's why you should start sleeping with socks on

Did you there are health benefits including better sleep when you wear socks during bedtime? If you are curious, then read on.

Speaking of socks, apparently, they were first used during ancient civilizations by the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. In modern times, we mostly wear to keep feet warm and make shoes feel comfortable. But are you aware of the fact that sleeping with socks on can actually make our health better and aid in mental well-being? Today we have listed out why you should consider wearing socks before you sleep in a bed.

For the unversed, sleeping with socks lowers our body temperature and the blood circulation is better and this in turn will help you to sleep soundly for good long hours. And we all know how important is sleep for health especially now amid COVID-19 times. Sound and adequate sleep lead to better health, happiness, and energy that will keep you charged up for the entire day. Let's check out the reasons which will make you compel to wear socks before you hit the bed.

1. Sleep faster

Several studies have revealed that wearing socks at night can make you fall asleep faster. Wearing socks actually warms up your feet. And when your feet are warm, the brain receives a message to lower your body temperature, which in turn, signals your body that it is bedtime.

2. They prevent Raynaud’s disease

Raynaud’s disease happens when blood is unable to circulate properly. The same can lead to numbness, sudden pain, or cramp-like signs. Wearing socks can prevent Raynaud’s attacks as it helps to regulate the internal body temperature by keeping feet insulated.

3. Prevent hot flashes

One of the major causes of the hot flashes is hormonal imbalances. Wearing socks at night can help prevent hot flashes, especially among menopausal women as our body temperatures get lowered by improved circulation.

4. Get rid of dry feet

Dry feet and cracked heels are some of the common issues that we all face. But do you know just wearing socks can tackle them? Apply some body oil or moisturizing lotion to your feet and after the lotions get soaked up wear your favorite pair of socks and sleep away. The socks help to lock in all the moisture and the dry and cracked skin gets healed.

Do you sleep with socks on? What are your experiences? Are you planning to wear them tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Better Sleep to Stress Relief: Here are the health benefits of 10 minute Legs Up the Wall asana

Share your comment ×