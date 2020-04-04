High Blood Pressure: Add THESE seeds in your diet to improve your BP reading

High blood pressure: Today we are talking about a food item that can lower BP levels and prevent the development of it as well.

High blood pressure aka hypertension is one of the common conditions that many people suffer from. The disease is known as the silent killer as the symptoms are quite easy to miss and that's why one should keep checking their BP levels. But when the red flags start to show then you may witness vision problems, heart palpitations, nose bleeds, chest pain, finding blood in your urine, and severe headaches among others. If not taken care of the BP levels, it can lead to deadly health issues such as heart attack and stroke among others.

Instead of being bogged down after learning that you have high BP, one should bring lifestyle changes such as healthy eating by cutting down on salt, sugar and saturated fats and by increasing potassium-rich foods and by regularly exercising. With the help of a few diet alterations, one can surely see improvement in their BP readings. Today we are talking about an inexpensive yet nutrient-packed food item called chia seeds. The inclusion of these seeds will help you improve BP levels and lower the chances of developing high BP.

Here's how chia seeds can help hypertension patients:

Chia seeds are considered as anti-hypertensive food as they are loaded with nutrients such as protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients aid in lowering blood pressure by having a positive effect on blood circulation and liver. As per a report, 35g of chia seeds every day could lower your blood pressure by 10/9mmHg after 12 weeks. The seeds also contain lignans, antioxidants, magnesium, calcium and potassium, and these nutrients too lead to better high blood pressure levels

How to use chia seeds?

One can either grind them or add them whole to yogurt or milk. You can also add them in smoothies, pancakes and muffins among others. One can eat raw without soaking. For the unversed, one can soak them for around half an hour to form a thick gel that can be easily digested.

Bottomline

Chia seed is a superfood and one should include them in the daily diet, especially high BP patients. However, one should not abuse it by overconsuming it as it can backfire. Eating too many chia seeds can lead to other health issues such as bloating and stomach aches.

