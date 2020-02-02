High Blood Pressure: THESE daily activities can cause hypertension

High blood pressure, which is also known as hypertension, is now becoming popular amongst youngsters as well. Read below to find out how some daily activities can cause hypertension.

Today, with the lifestyle and the fast-paced life that we are leading, hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure, has become a common problem. As per studies, every one in three adults suffers from hypertension. Hypertension, which was initially related to age, has now become common even in the younger generation! Lack of physical activity, stress and other factors cause hypertension, and the situation is increasing at an alarming rate.

High blood pressure is known as a lifestyle disease which invites multiple other diseases in the long-run. With the hectic lifestyle that we live, it is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle. To keep this ailment at bay it's essential to know what causes it.

Read below to find out how some daily activities can cause high blood pressure and how you can avoid it.

Sedentary lifestyle:

One of the main reasons why people at work develop high blood pressure is the 9-5 desk job. Sitting at a stretch aids weight gain, which leads to high blood pressure. Just like any other muscle, our heart also needs working and pumping, so it's advisable to get from your desk at intervals and take a walk for 15 minutes. Apart from this, try to add exercise to your daily routine, since this will help you in the long run in keeping your blood pressure in check.

Overconsumption of alcohol:

It's okay to indulge in some drinks, but making it a habit and drinking regularly can lead to hypertension. Excess alcohol can increase your risk of getting high blood pressure. So, it's better to drink in moderation and detox your body at least thrice a month.

Eating too much salt:

Packed food items are high in sodium, and are harmful to the kidneys since they react to them by retaining water. It makes your body end up with too many fluids running through the bloodstream, which increases the blood pressure on your blood vessels. Avoid processed food items and say yes to fresh veggies and fruits.

Stress:

Stress is something that all of us experience today. Be it stressing over exams or at the workplace, stress causes our adrenal glands to pump out blood pressure increasing hormones. The longer you are stressed, the more you put your heart at risk. To combat stress include meditation in your daily routine. And find something that makes you happy and calm.

Less consumption of veggies:

Consuming a lot of meat and depriving your body of veggies and fruits can make you prone to multiple health problems. It is so because then antioxidants from fruits and vegetables are essential for the functioning of the body. For better heart health, include fresh fruits and veggies to your diet.

