Navratri has begun with the high spirits of festive fun. The favorite time of the year to celebrate with family and friends, rejoice in the good days and make beautiful memories with our loved ones. While Indian festivities include tons of mouth-watering and delicious foods, many people love to keep a fast during Navaratri.

If you are fasting, you need some high-protein foods in your diet that will help you to keep up with festive enthusiasm. These days, it is important to stay fit and healthy and in the midst of all the festivities around us, we neglect our health. Dietician Garima Goyal will provide us with information on high protein foods to eat during navratri to help us understand this. Here are some high-protein foods to eat during Navaratri to keep your fitness game on point

1. Dairy products like milk, paneer, buttermilk Milk is loaded with the goodness of protein and its by-products like yogurt, cheese, and paneer there are rich sources of protein. Making some healthy paneer cutlets or even paneer-stuffed paratha can be great options during this time. Buttermilk also provides a great amount of protein which is a refreshing drink as well.

2. Nuts Dry fruits and nuts like almonds, and walnut are good sources of protein that will instantly boost your energy. Easy to digest and eat, munching on some nuts during the busy days of the festival is an excellent option to keep your hunger at control. Alternatively, you can make some protein-rich laddoos with these nuts as well. They not only taste delicious but also are very healthy. You can also have some peanuts to curb your hunger. Sago peanuts khichri is a great option during Navaratri. 3. Kuttu flour Kuttu atta or buckwheat flour is another source of protein that will keep you fit during Navaratri. Regular flour can not be consumed during this time, so kuttu atta can be a great healthy alternative. You can make kuttu chilla, kuttu poori or kuttu dosa to satiate your cravings and feed yourself something filling and healthy. 3. Samak rice Samak rice is an amazing alternative to regular rice. It is also a very good source of protein and helps to keep you full for a longer time.