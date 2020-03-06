Holi 2020: Dermatologist recommended skin, hair care and other tips to have a safe Holi

Holi 2020: Holi, the festival of colors, is just around the corner. Want to know hair and skin care tips? Then you are at the right place. Read on to know more.

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner. For the unversed, the Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) will be celebrated on March 9 while Rangwali Holi aka Dhuleti which is celebrated with great pomp and fervour will be observed on March 10. On this day, people enjoy the festival by smearing each other with colours and drench each other. Over the years, natural colours got replaced by cheaper industrial dyes and harmful chemicals. These colours can be very harmful to the skin and hair as they can cause skin rashes, allergies, dry brittle hair and eye injury among others. One should not only have a colorful Holi but safe one and that's why one should also consider certain precautions while celebrating.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Dr. Apratim Goel, cosmetic dermatologist and Director, Cutis Skin Studio, shared some pre and post Holi skin and hair care tips.

Skincare tips by Dr. Apratim Goel

Use natural/herbal homemade colors.

Protect the skin before exposure to color. Use mustard oil in generous quantity on all exposed parts of the body. Let the skin absorb it for 20-30 minutes.

Sunscreen like UV doux gold or acne UV gel before stepping out.

Stop using any irritant or peeling skin products like retinol, glycolic acid, etc at least a week prior. Colors added will damage the skin further.

Apply Vaseline inside nails, feet, elbows, at the back of the ear.

For those with a history of skin allergy or rash, take an antiallergic tablet on the previous night to avoid skin irritation and rash.

Wear clothes that cover most of the exposed body parts.

Wear a swimming suit under the dress. This will prevent holding colors to your skin.

Wear sunglasses throughout the water playing. Don't wear contact lenses.

Hair care tips by Dr. Apratim Goel

Avoid any hair color or straightening at least 1week prior to holi.

Applying lots of oil (any can be used. Example olive or cooking oil) hair is the most common way of protecting yourself from the hard-to-rinse dyes.

Conditioning the hair, without rinsing it off, is another option. Use a conditioner or serum on dry hair 2 hours prior to stepping out. For added protection wear cap or stylish bandana throughout the water playing.

Use color protectant shampoo and conditioner esp if you have colored your hair.

How to remove stubborn or tough colors post-Holi?

Dr. Apratim Goel said, "Despite all precautionary measures, you are most likely to end up being all green, pink and blue by the afternoon. While spending hours scrubbing off the Holi hues are part of the festive fun, make sure you use the right ingredients to do so.

Lemon juice is the most powerful natural whitening agent and is particularly effective for the fingers and nails. This should be applied and left for 15 to 20 minutes and washed off with warm water, and followed by a rich moisturizer like Maxyl lotion.

Apply some warm olive oil to the skin all over. Rub the skin with a soft cloth gently. And leave it on for 30 min. Apply curd or a herbal pack made with gram flour ( besan) and milk afterward. It will soften the skin.

After playing Holi, it is important to remove the color and replenish the skin with a paste of soybean flour or besan mixed with milk. You can also use a moisturizing soap while scrubbing off the colors and never rub the skin vigorously.

A mixture of sea salt, glycerine and few drops of aroma oil that has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal effects can mend the harm caused by chemical colours to some extent. Liberal use of cold cream or a moisturizer thereafter is a must.

Shampoo hair immediately after playing with color & don’t forget to condition your hair. If the hair is too dry then warm oil accompanied with hot towel treatment should be given the next day. The hair should be washed with a mild shampoo as soon as possible and rinsed with either lemon juice or beer to bring back the shine."

What are the alternatives to harmful colors?

He said, "Use only herbal Holi colors. It's true that you can't tell people to come to your home to bring herbal colors. However, you can buy a lot of herbal Holi colors and offer to play Holi with them only. When buying herbal Holi colors, feel them. They should be soft and must feel powdery, like talc or refined flour (maida) and not grainy or gritty. For a cheaper option, you can even make natural colors at home. Here are a few things one can do at home:

• Mix Haldi powder with besan for a lovely yellow.

• Slice a beetroot and soak in water for a deep pink.

• Boil Marigold or Tesu flowers in water for yellow colour.

• For the orange-red paste, henna leaves (mehndi) can be dried, powdered and mixed with water.

• For a bright reddish-orange, mix dry sandalwood powder and a pinch of lime with two teaspoons of haldi powder and a few drops of water. Use this only after diluting with 10 liters of water.

• For a vibrant magenta, grate one beetroot, soak in one liter of water, boil or leave overnight."

What are the harmful effects of Holi colours on our skin?

Dr. Apratim Goel stated, "Playing with colors during Holi is fun but can be harmful to the skin as well, especially people with acne, sensitive skin and tendency for skin allergy or eczema.

Allergic contact dermatitis to colors and dyes is common. This will show on skin as itching, red rash, swelling and irritation on the area of skin where the color was applied. Sometimes the allergy can spread later on to the whole body.

Discoloration, contact dermatitis, abrasion, irritation, itching, blisters, and chapped skin are often mistaken as normal side-effects of Holi.

If the colors react or irritate the skin, they should be immediately washed away with running water. Use lukewarm water and keep your eyes and lips tightly closed.

Do not use soap or cleanser. Just plain water.

Anti-allergic tablets, calamine lotion, soothing moisturizer, mild topical steroids or antibiotics can be used. In severe reactions, Systemic Steroids may be used. Take urgent medical supervision

If the irritation persists, consult a dermatologist urgently."

