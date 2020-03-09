Holi 2020: Experts REVEAL whether Coronavirus outbreak can hamper your Holi celebration or not

Dr Jangid, Dermatologist Expert, SkinQure Clinic and Dr Satya, Pulmonologist, PSRI Hospital opened up on whether Coronavirus outbreak can hamper Holi celebrations or not.

Holi, the festival of colours is upon us. Today, Hindus across the world are celebrating Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. On the pious occasion, people light a bonfire which signifies the victory of good over evil. As per folklore, Holika had tried to kill her nephew on order of her brother Hiranyukashipu on this day but failed as Prahlad was a huge devotee of Lord Vishnu. She herself got burned and nothing had happened to Prahalad.

Tomorrow, people will celebrate Rangwali Holi or Dhuleti by smearing colours and splashing water on each other. This year, because of the outbreak of coronavirus, many Holi parties and gatherings have been getting cancelled. But is the cancellations of parties necessary amidst the outbreak? For the unversed, the virus has the potential to spread if people touch an object or surface with a virus-infected person, and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.

Are you in dilemma over to play Holi or not to in amidst of Coronavirus? Then read on.

Dr. Jangid, Dermatologist Expert, SkinQure Clinic and Dr. Satya, Pulmonologist, PSRI Hospital talked on the same and helped us to resolve the confusion.

According to Dr Jangid, Dermatologist Expert, SkinQure Clinic, “Coronavirus can spread either through close contact or by droplet infection (humid climate in which the virus can survive). So if you are living in an area where no such cases have been reported till now, you are still safe. But precaution is better than cure, so if you have planned to play Holi follow these tips:

Try to avoid going into clustered and crowded area.

Don’t play Holi with people whom you don’t know or have travelled from countries where Coronavirus cases were reported.

Use dry colours instead of wet colours. Dry colours never spread infection whether it is made in China or in any other region.

Once you are done playing Holi, clean the skin and hair finally of all the colours.

Do not rub the skin vigorously with soap instead, opt for a cleanser and post washing apply lots of moisturizers.

According to Dr Satya, Pulmonologist, PSRI Hospital, “Like the flu, coronavirus is a respiratory disease. Symptoms include runny nose, cough, sore throat and high temperature among others. So practising personal hygiene and maintaining distance from those who appear sick is the first thumb rule to fight Coronavirus."

Still for those who have planned to play Holi this season. Just be a little more careful.

Avoid playing Holi with anyone who is displaying signs of cold, or has a fever.

Play only with family members or friends whom you know well.

Avoid applying or getting applied colours near eyes, mouth and nose.

Avoid rain dance or pool party. Play only with Dry Colours.

Choose an open ground rather than a congested small room.

Wash your face & hands thoroughly once you are done playing Holi. Use antiseptic soap and wash your body thoroughly.

NOTE: Remember the basics, make sure whenever you are leaving your home or travelling you are using mask or handkerchief that covers your mouth and nose properly. Keep using hand sanitizer.

Follow these do’s and don’ts to enjoy healthy and safe Holi.

