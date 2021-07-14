At-home fitness: 8 Essentials you need for a gym-like workout regimen at home!

Read on to discover the must-haves for everyone who is trying to stay fit and healthy from the safety of their homes!

Over the last year and a half, the pandemic and several lockdowns have gotten in the way and completely changed our lifestyles. For all the fitness freaks and people trying to stay healthy and in shape, going to gym was a great habit. It must have been something you looked forward to every day, to destress and get that much-needed rush of happy hormones! Safety concerns over the pandemic caused gyms to shut down indefinitely – most are still not operational. However, that does not mean you should give up on the idea! On the contrary, you must have some sort of regular exercise regimen to stay holistically healthy, especially since we are still restrictively moving out.

A home workout routine is not that difficult to create. In fact, there are so many benefits to it as well – you can skip the lines for machines, you have the freedom to exercise when it is convenient and you can also get the privacy you always wanted or the companionship of friends and family working out together! Check out 8 essential items to help you create your ideal workout routine!

1. Symactive Exercise Yoga Mat

This 6x2 feet mat is made of foam which offers comfortable cushioning and anti-slip grip. It is ideal for indoor as well as outdoor yoga or floor exercises. This is a great foundation and ensures your safety while exercising.

2. Symactive Medicine Ball

This aesthetic and durable medicine ball is made using premium quality and odourless rubber for all types of muscle exercises. It is designed to help you improve your core strength and muscle coordination, and is also suitable for high-intensity training!

3. M4 Smart Fitness Band Health Activity Tracker

Regardless of whether your routine is high-intensity or basic, you must keep a track of your performance and vitals. This Bluetooth tracker can help you do that without hassle – simply pair it with the corresponding app in your mobile phone and wear it regularly. It is even waterproof, so don’t hesitate to sweat it out wearing this!

4. Lifelong PVC Home Gym Accessories Set

Hardcore gym freaks, this one is for you! This set has everything you would need for setting up your gym at home – 16 kg PVC plates, 1x3 ft curl rod, 2x14 in dumbbell rods, gym gloves, skipping rope, hand grip and curl rod lock. Sounds perfect to us!

5. Izoo Silicone Resistance Bands – Set of 3

These are ergonomically designed to fit every kind of hand, and are made of non-toxic, durable and odourless materials! These will help strengthen your grip and finger muscles, which is very beneficial for everyone but especially for athletes and musicians.

6. Fit Pick Tummy Trimmer (Double Spring – Chrome Steel)

This is a durable and suitable for all exerciser that focuses on the abdomen area while also strengthening the arms, thighs, legs and hips, and helps you to target burn fat and achieve the flat tummy you have always wanted! The premium quality and heavy-duty spring and steel is capable of handling up to 100 kg and people up to 6 ft tall. It is the ideal unobtrusive equipment for beginners as well as advanced users.

7. Kore Pull-Up Bar and Ab Strap Combo

This gym-quality, solid pull-up bar comes with ab straps, parallel grips and reliable mounting hardware and installation instructions as well! The padded foam grips and heavy-duty construction are perfect for comfort and ideal for pull-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, crunches, and more focused exercises.

8. Aurion Set of 2 PVC Dumbbells

Any list of home workout essentials would be incomplete without these! They are one of the most basic tools, ideal for strength endurance, aerobics, weight training, squats and more! These are designed to have an excellent non-slip grip and floor damage protection, making these ideal for beginners as well!

