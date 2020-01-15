Home Remedies for Anal Fissures: THESE remedies can provide relief from the pain and discomfort

Anal fissures can be troublesome and a major source of pain and discomfort and other than your medical treatment, some home remedies can aid in providing immediate relief from it all.

Any tear or crack in and around the anal tissues are known as anal fissures and they can be a lot of trouble and pain. It can cause a lot of bleeding and itching and pain and can be quite troublesome. If you're suffering from constipation or diarrhoea, you may also end up having to deal with anal fissures. Anal fissures need to be diagnosed and treated as early as possible because being careless will only lead to bigger troubles. Pain while passing stools and blood in stools are the main symptoms of anal fissures and if you are having such problems, the first thing you need to do is to consult your doctor immediately and begin with your treatment because leaving them untreated can lead to them becoming a chronic problem which makes it all the more painful. But other than your treatment you can also use some home remedies for relief and soothe your pain and discomfort without any side effects but it's always a good idea to consult your doctor before using any home remedies for anal fissures.

Here are some home remedies you can turn to.

1. Aloe vera gel is known to have a soothing impact on our skin and it can also help heal your anal fissures and relieve pain. Take some fresh aloe vera gel and mix it with some olive oil or baby oil and apply it to the affected area and let it dry. Apply it 3 to 4 times a day. This will reduce your pain as well as the bleeding and accelerate the healing process.

2. Coconut oil serves as a great lubrication which makes it easier to pass stools without damaging the anal tissues and it also aids in the process of healing. Simply apply some pure coconut oil on your anal fissures everyday at lead 2 to 3 times, more if needed. It does no harm and simply helps reduce pain and discomfort.

3. Mix one teaspoon of olive oil with equal amounts of honey and beeswax and apply it on the affected area and let it stay for up to 2 hours and then wash it off. These ingredients help reduce itchiness and pain and help accelerate healing.

4. Apple cider vinegar can cure constipation and improve your digestive system. Treating constipation and proper bowel movements will help your anal tissues relax and give them the necessary time to heal. Mix a spoonful of raw apple cider vinegar with a spoon of honey in a glass of water and consume it orally for the best results. You can add more honey if you want for a better taste.

