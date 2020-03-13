Home Remedies for Body Ache: Here are the natural ways to treat this problem

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

You don't need to pop a painkiller when you're dealing with body pain because there are some simple home remedies that can treat body ache with some natural ingredients and provide quick relief.

We all invest a lot of our time and energy in working hard but all the stress often gets to us. We spend so much energy in struggling and getting to work and spend the whole day giving our best but all the physical activity can often affect our health and our body. It's not uncommon to have muscle pain or body ache after a long day at work. This simply means that our body too needs some relaxation and pampering every now and then. But most of the time we don't give our body what it needs and simply pop a painkiller to reduce the pain and keep us going. The fact is that our body needs rest and popping painkillers is not a very healthy habit but we all need relief from pain and that's why there are some simple home remedies that we can turn to for body ache instead of using medicines. Remember to never self medicate and if you feel sick it's best to consult a doctor but for some mild body ache there are some quick and natural remedies.

1. Ginger

It is known to be one of the most potent herbs with medicinal properties and has been used to treat numerous health problems. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can relax and soothe our body and get rid of body pain. Boil 2 pieces of ginger in one cup of water and strain it. Add honey to taste. Have this cup of homemade ginger tea.

2. Turmeric

For years we have had haldi wala doodh for all it's health benefits and healing properties. There is a reason that Indian mother turn to turmeric milk. It has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and can help boost your immunity and heal your body and reduce pain at the same time.

3. Cinnamon

This spice is commonly used in our traditional food and is a large part of our lives. It is known to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic and healing properties which makes it a great natural remedy for body ache. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a glass of warm water and add honey to taste. This mixture can work wonders for your body.

4. Peppermint Oil

This essential oil has many benefits including anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic and analgesic properties which is why mixing a few drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil and rubbing it on the affected areas can provide relief from muscle and body ache and help you relax.

5. Epsom Salt

An Epsom salt soak or bath can help provide relief from sore and aching body and muscles. It also reduces swelling and helps you relax. It contains magnesium and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Mix one cup of Epsom salt in warm water and let it dissolve and then soak in it for 40 minutes.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is not the best tasting natural remedy but it has anti-inflammatory properties, this is why it works wonders on your body by reducing pain and swelling. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of warm water and add honey to taste.

