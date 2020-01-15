Home Remedies for Boils: Try THESE remedies to cure and kill the bacteria

Suffering from boils? Try these home remedies for boils to get rid of the pain.

Boils are red bumps filled with pus, which occur under the skin. They become painful as they start getting larger. And this pain continues to stay until the pus comes out and the boil is dried up. Boils occur because of bacteria, which infect hair follicles. It can also affect its surrounding area if not drained properly. Boils are mainly common to show up on the face, neck, shoulders, armpits and buttocks. Medical consultation is important to heal the boil instead of popping it. Other than that, you can try these home remedies to ease the pain. If the boil is still not drained, then medical consultation is a must.

Cure it by applying heat

The heat helps to increase the blood circulation to bring more white blood cells and antibodies to the infected area. So, the application of heat is a helpful remedy to heal the boil. Then, apply a warm compress to the affected area for 15 minutes and repeat this three times a day.

Application of tea tree

Tea tree essential oil is rich with antibacterial and antiseptic properties. They help to kill the bacteria in the infected area on the skin. You can mix tea tree oil with coconut or olive oil to apply this on the boil. Diluted tea tree oil can also be applied in the affected area. Do this until the boil is healed.

Turmeric powder can also treat a boil

Turmeric powder comes with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been used as a natural blood purifier since ages. So, turmeric powder is really effective on boils.

Epsom salt is also good

Epsom salt helps to dry out the pus of the boil and makes it dry. Dissolve epsom salt in warm water and then apply a compress of it on the infected area.

Over-the-counter antibiotic ointment

OTC is the most common remedy for any skin problem. For boils, you can apply Neosporin. It will prevent the boil from getting spread.

Application of castor oil

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. The acid is highly beneficial for the boil. Apply castor oil directly on the boil for three times a day.

Effectiveness of neem oil

Neem oil aka lilac is antiseptic, antibacterial, and antimicrobial. It can easily ward off the infectious bacteria, which has caused the boil.

When you cannot depend on home remedies

If the boil keeps getting larger after the remedies.

The boil is not gone after one week.

The boil is large as a small ping-pong ball.

The skin around the boil is red coloured.

It is getting painful day by day.

Some lumps have shown up near the boil.

If you are diabetic.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

