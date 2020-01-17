Home Remedies for Burning Feet: THESE natural remedies can provide relief from this health condition

Burning feet is a problem caused due to an underlying medical condition but you don't have to put up with the pain and discomfort. You always have the option of turning to some home remedies to make your feet feel better.

Do you often feel a burning sensation in your feet? This could happen due to numerous reasons and it can often make your feet feel hot or tingly and sometimes even numb and it can be quite painful. This isn't just a simple problem that you should ignore. It's essential to consult your doctor and understand the underlying cause of this problem. It may seem minor but the underlying cause could turn out to be a bigger problem if you ignore your burning feet. This can also mean that you have some sort of nerve damage in your feet and that needs to be diagnosed and treated at the earliest. Health problems like diabetes, blood pressure, hypothyroidism or a nutritional deficiency and kidney disease and many other such problems could be the reason behind your burning feet. This is why it's important to treat this problem and include medications to deal with them but while you're in the process of diagnosing this problem you don't have to silently suffer, you can turn to some home remedies to make your feet feel better and reduce the pain and discomfort provided that you discuss it with your doctor first. Here are some home remedies to treat this problem.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to have medicinal properties. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and helps soothe your feet and reduce the pain. You can either apply a paste of turmeric and coconut oil on your feet or you can have a glass of milk with a tablespoon of turmeric powder and ghee.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps maintain the pH balance of your feet and soothes the pain and reduces discomfort as well. The best way to treat burning feet with this remedy is by soaking your feet in a bucket of hot water mixed with one cup of apple cider vinegar twice a day. You can also consume some apple cider vinegar by mixing one spoon of it with a glass of water and some honey as per your taste.

3. Epsom Salt

This salt helps soothe your muscles and release tension and stress and also help in reducing pain and inflammation. It is known to have a high magnesium content and when your skin absorbs magnesium, it helps reduce the effects of burning feet. You can mix a handful of Epsom salt in a bucket of hot water and soak your feet in it twice a day.

4. Ginger

Ginger is another herb that is known to have medicinal properties and helps treat numerous problems, one of them being burning feet. You can mix a spoonful of ginger juice with some olive or coconut oil and massage your feet with it for up to 20 minutes. A cup of ginger tea can also be wonderful in such a condition but massaging is always the better option because it also helps soothe your muscles and improves blood circulation.

5. Cold Water

This simple remedy can be a wonderful way to treat burning feet. You can soothe your feet and make the burning and tingling sensation go away by soaking your feet in a bucket full of cold water and you can also mix it with some ice if needed. But don't forget to consult your doctor before you try this method.

Credits :healthline

Read More