Home Remedies for clogged ears: Here are some easy ways to unclog your ears

Hardened ear wax can prove to be a big problem for your ears as it can cause immense discomfort and hearing difficulties but you can always turn to simple home remedies to soften and cleanse the ear wax and unclog your ears without any trouble.

Often our ears feel stuffy which causes a lot of discomfort and irritation. It can make you feel a lot of pressure in your ears and cause ear pain. When your ears feel stuffy or full it probably means that you have clogged ears. We all have some ear wax which is a natural substance that protects our ears but when there is a lot of ear wax build-up it can take a toll on our health. It can cause ear pain and hearing problems and sometimes it can also damage our ears. It is very important to understand that our ears are the most sensitive part of our body and it's important to take proper care of our ears and ensure that no harm comes to them or our hearing abilities. Many people use earbuds to clean their ears and remove the wax but it's not a good idea to do so. Using earbuds can push the wax further up the ear canal and may end up damaging the sensitive part of our ears. This is why it's best to avoid using earbuds, keys or fingernails to clean your ears. It is always better to consult a doctor if you feel stuffiness in your ears and using home remedies to treat it. Remember to ask your doctor before you use any home remedy for clogged ears. Here are some home remedies to clear clogged ears.

1. Coconut Oil

Take some warm coconut oil, ensure that the temperature is right and it doesn't burn your skin, and tilt your head and put a few drops in your ear and give it up to 15 minutes to settle down before you move your head. stuff your ear with some cotton to ensure that it doesn't leak out of your ear and make a mess.

2. Olive Oil

Heat up some olive oil and take a few drops in a dropper and check the temperature. Then tilt your head and pour 3 to 4 drops in your ear and let it settle for a 10 to 15 minutes before you move your head. Stuff your ear with some cotton to keep it clean.

3. Salt Water

Mix 2 teaspoons of salt in one cup of warm water and let it dissolve. Check the temperature of the water and then use a dropper or a cotton ball to put some saltwater in your ear. Remember to tilt your head and stay in that position for 5 minutes and allow the saline water to do it's job. After that, tilt your head in the other direction to remove the water and clean your ear with a cotton pad.

4. Vinegar

Mix two spoons of vinegar with equal amounts of rubbing alcohol, also known as spirit. Use a dropper or a cotton ball to pour a few drops into your ear and let it settle for up to 5 minutes before you tilt your head in the other direction to drain the solution and cleanse your ear.

Read More