Home Remedies for Cold Sores: THESE natural ingredients can provide relief from this problem

Cold sores can be very troublesome and cause a lot of pain but there are some simple natural ingredients which can provide relief from this problem and speed up the healing process as well.

Cold sores are also known as fever blisters and are caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus. It's a tiny cluster of blisters near the mouth that are filled with fluid. They may also appear inside your mouth or on the other areas of your face and last for at least 2 weeks and can be very painful and troublesome. Ideally, you should consult a doctor about cold sores and get a proper diagnosis as well as medication for the same. But besides that, you can also turn to some natural treatments but only after consulting your doctor. Never try any home remedies on cold sores without consulting your doctor.



While we may not be able to cure cold sores with home remedies but we can use it to get some temporary relief. Cold sores can cause a lot of burning or tingling sensation and can also be contagious. This is why it's best to maintain your distance from people and avoid touching your cold sores too much. Your doctor may prescribe you some ointment for the cold sores but you can also use natural ingredients to get relief from cold sores. Here are some simple home remedies for cold sores.

1. Tea Tree Oil

It is known to have antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties which can help in killing the virus and improves the healing process. Mix some tea tree essential oil with a carrier oil and use a cotton bud to apply it all over your cold sores.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and can reduce bacterial activities. Use a cotton bud to apply some apple cider vinegar to your cold sores and let it dry. Do this 3 to 4 times a day.

3. Peppermint Oil

This essential oil is known to fight against the virus and reduce it's impact. Apply some peppermint essential oil using a cotton ball or cotton but and let it stay for up to 25 minutes before you wash it off. Do this at least 3 times a day.

4. Kanuka Honey

This special honey is native to New Zealand and has antiviral and soothing properties. It is known to speed up the healing process and can soothe irritated and swollen skin. Take a few drops of honey on your hand and apply it on your cold sores. Wash off after it dries.

