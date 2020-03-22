Home Remedies for Dry Nose: THIS is how you can treat this problem at home in a natural way

A dry nose can be a source of a lot of irritation and discomfort but you don't have to struggle with it because there are natural ways to deal with this problem.

We've all had a dry nose every now and then for some reason or the other and we all know how much discomfort it can cause. While a dry nose is not a major health condition or health concern but it can cause a lot of irritation and put you at risk of numerous health problems. It can be very annoying and lead to breathing problems and sometimes even sinus related problems and headache as well. This is why it's important to treat it before it gets worse and harms our health. When our nasal passage gets dry and crusty we don't need to consult a doctor but cleansing and moisturising it is also important. This commonly happens due to cold or allergies. If you have a leaky nose than you know that it is soon going to dry up and you don't need any medications for it either. There are simple home remedies that can resolve this problem for you with natural ingredients. Here are some natural remedies for a dry nose.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the best natural way to moisturise your nose and reduce the discomfort and irritation. Use a dropper and pour one or two drops of coconut oil in each nostril and let it stay and nourish and moisturise your nose.

2. Salt Water

Mix one teaspoon of pure salt in half a cup of water and pour it in a spray bottle. Spray some in your nostrils or pour some in your hand and breathe in the water and blow out after a few seconds.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil can moisturise and hydrate your nose and reduce the dryness and removes the crusts. It also provides relief from irritation and discomfort. Use a dropper or soak some cotton in olive oil and pour a few drops in each nostril.

4. Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E oil can cleanse your nose and also nourish and hydrate your nostrils. Take two capsules of vitamin E and prick it with a needle and squeeze it. Pour up to 3 drops in each nostril.

5. Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is the best way to moisturise and hydrate your skin. Take some petroleum jelly on your hands and apply it properly inside your nose. Don't apply too much.

