Home Remedies for Ear Pain: THESE things will help you to ease the ache

Ear pain happens because of several reasons like sinus and infection, read below to find out how these home remedies can help you ease out the ear pain.

Some pains can get into your nervous and make you uncomfortable and one such pain is ear pain. Ear pain can be sharp and there are many reasons why one can have ear pain. Cavities, sinus infection and ear wax some of the reasons why one has ear pains. Ear pains at times are also accompanied by other symptoms like fever, slight hearing loss or flu. Ear infections are quite common among children. But the good news is that many home remedies can help you get rid of the pain. And some of those home remedies have been used from ages.

If you suffer from your pain or if your child suffers from ear pain quite often, then here are a few home remedies that you can follow to ease the pain. They are safe and can be tried by anyone. However, it's always better to try them under supervision. And if the pain is unbearable, then it's better to consult a doctor.

Here are some home remedies for ear pain:

Garlic:

Garlic has some analgesic properties that are known to relieve the pain. Crush two cloves of garlic and mix it with 2 tsp of mustard oil in a bowl. Heat the concoction and allow it to cool down for a while. Post that applies a few drops for instant relief.

Basil leaves juice:

Basil leaves juice is one of the best medicines for minor ear infections and pain. Crush a few basil leaves and use the juice to treat the ear. You can add coconut oil in the juice to make it more effective. Make sure you use it under supervision.

Mustard oil:

Experts suggests that mustard oil acts as a wax emulsifier. Add 2-3 drops on one side and turn on the other side. Stay in this position for 15 minutes but be careful that the oil shouldn't go into the ear. Repeat with the other ear.

Apple cider vinegar:

Studies suggests that apple cider vinegar changes the pH of the ear canal and forms an environment where bacteria cannot survive. Take some warm vinegar and apply on the infected ear with a cotton bud. You can also dilute it a bit with water and then soak the cotton bud in this liquid. Plug the bud inside the ear and let it remain for about 5 minutes.

Salt:

Heat some salt on low flame and dip a cotton bud to coat it with warm salt. Place this in your ear for about 10 minutes. Salt tends to draw out the fluid from the ear and reduces swelling. Make sure you follow this process under supervision as it may cause a severe problem.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

