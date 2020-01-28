Home Remedies for Headaches: 4 natural food items to consume when coffee does not help

Is work deadlines causing stress and taking a toll on your health? Here are 4 food items to consume when that extra dose of caffeine does not seem to help. Find out

Relationship problems, stress and work deadlines or even bothering bosses can create a stressful situation that ends up taking a toll on your health. Headaches are a very common complaint with people these days but popping a pill every time you are dealing with something cannot always be the solution. So, here we have 5 natural ways in which you can combat any kind of headache however, patience is always the key!

GINGER

Ginger is an all-rounder that helps in preventing headaches while also making sure that your digestive system is functioning correctly. Ginger is known to reduce inflammation in the tiny blood vessels of the brain which is why it is widely used in tea preparation. Since it is a great way to boost digestion, all the feeling of nausea will run away in no time. Now, you can either consume ginger juice with lemon water or apply a ginger-water paste to your forehead for instant relief.

CLOVE

Cloves are known for their soothing and cooling effects. Whenever you are down with a headache make sure to crush a few cloves and roll it in a handkerchief. Now, inhale the strong smell of the cloves until you feel better. You can always keep crushed cloves handy in a sachet and smell them whenever needed.

BASIL / TULSI

Basil leaves are mint leaves that have a strong scent. The herb is known for its analgesic properties which is why it is also used in treating a variety of different problems. So, whenever you are down with a headache, boil 3-4 basil leaves in a pot and them mix a teaspoon of honey to it. Let it all mix together and consume this tea whenever you feel low.

APPLE / APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Both apple and apple cider vinegar are responsible to balance the acidic levels in the body. An easy way to treat a headache is to mix ACV and water in equal proportions and let the mixture come to a boil. Now, put a towel over your head and slowly inhale the steam. It is a great home remedy to deal with sinus-caused-headaches.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or (in some cases) to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

Read More