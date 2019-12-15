Home Remedies for Indigestion: THESE kitchen ingredients can help you with an upset stomach

Indigestion can cause bloating and nausea in some cases. If you suffer from indigestion quite often, then read below to find out how these home remedies can help you with digestion issues.

A healthy functioning digestive system is essential for the overall well being of the body. Bad digestion not only affects the weight loss process, but it also causes bloating and several other issues. Indigestion has become a common problem, and it makes us feel uncomfortable and full even when we haven't eaten anything. It is caused when the acid in the stomach settles in the oesophagus. It can cause discomfort, bloating, even nausea in extreme cases. Indigestion has numerous causes including over-eating, stomach infections, ulcers, smoking, alcohol, irritable bowel syndrome, excess intake of fatty or spicy foods and stress, among others.

When it comes to improper digestion, you cannot completely depend on the medications in the long run. Eating right, following a healthy lifestyle and exercising almost regularly can help you to improve your condition. More than this, there are some home remedies for indigestion to calm your tummy without any side effects.

Read below to find out home remedies for indigestion.

Baking soda:

Baking soda contains sodium bicarbonate that works as an antacid helping to neutralise stomach acid. It reacts with the formation of hydrochloric acid to break down the effect of the acid in your stomach. It detoxifies the system relieving you from heartburn and indigestion. You can take baking soda with water or with honey and lemon, whichever suits you best.

Apple cider vinegar:

This is one of the most useful remedies for indigestion. Apple cider is a great source of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and other minerals that help with digestion. Vinegar is acidic that breaks down fats, limiting acid reflux. You can consume apple cider vinegar with water or honey.

Ginger:

Ginger is packed with antioxidants like gingerols that are known for relieving indigestion. Its phenolic compounds help to reduce gastric contractions and irritation. It also helps to reduce inflammation.

Fennel seeds:

Fennel seeds contain fenchone and estragole that help in eliminating the gas from the intestinal tract. These oils help boost the production of gastric juices, initiating a smooth digestive process. You can drink fennel tea or even consume the seeds with water.

Amla:

Amla has aphrodisiac, diuretic, laxative, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. These properties help the digestive process by curing indigestion, heartburn or acidity. Amla ka murabba is the most effective ingredients for curing indigestion.

