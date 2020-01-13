Home Remedies for Jaundice: Try THESE remedies to prevent Jaundice

These home remedies of jaundice can cure the health conditions of it and prevent jaundice from getting worse. Check out the home remedies now.

We all are acquainted with the medical term 'Jaundice', which is predominantly associated with the colour yellow. If you have jaundice, then your skin and white portions of your eyes will become yellowish. It is an indication of some health conditions like pale stool, itchy skin, dark urine, vomiting and nausea, diarrhoea, fever, weakness, loss of appetite and weight loss, headache and abdominal pain, etc. But in newborn infants, it is a very common condition, which goes away within a few days. It is also seen among adults. Jaundice can be life-threatening if not treated immediately. Proper medical consultation and medication can only be helpful to cure the disease. But we can lower the risk of it and prevent it from getting worse by these home remedies, which are truly effective for jaundice. These help to regulate liver function to promote a healthy one thus curing jaundice.

Exposure to sunlight

If infants are diagnosed with jaundice, then they are recommended to get exposed in the sunlight. For neonatal jaundice, sunlight is good as it helps in the isomerisation of bilirubin molecules.

Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice strengthens the liver and promotes for its proper functioning. One glass of sugarcane juice helps in jaundice.

Consumption of goat's milk

Goat’s milk is easy to digest and is suitable for infants and adults as well. Its useful antibodies help in curing jaundice. So, the daily consumption of goat's milk is helpful for the disease.

Juice of green grapes

It is helpful to improve liver functioning. It balances the serum bilirubin levels and cures jaundice. So, the consumption of this juice is quite effective to cure jaundice.

Ginger

Ginger is packed with antioxidative properties. It is also hypolipidemic, which controls the function of the liver. You can have ginger tea every day to utilise the goodness of it.

Garlic

It has powerful antioxidant properties. It cures jaundice by detoxifying the liver.

Lemon

It unblocks the bile ducts with its antioxidant properties. Also, it enhances the immune system to prevent further damage to the liver.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

