Home Remedies for Leg Pain: Here's how you can reduce the inflammation and heal the ache easily

Leg pain can be disturbing enough to leave you panicked? So, try these home remedies to reduce the pain in the legs.

All of us might have experienced severe or moderate leg pain at some point. This generally happens due to any kind of physical injury and trauma, accidents, intense physical workout, tight schedule that leaves no rest to us, etc. These cause improper blood circulation leading to severe inflammation in the legs. Proper medical consultation can heal the pain, but there are some home remedies as well, which you can try during an emergency. Like a walking, mild workout, stretching, taking foods rich in potassium, magnesium and anti-inflammatory properties, doing physiotherapy, light yoga, etc. But if you don't see any improvement trying all the remedies, then we would suggest consulting an orthopaedic immediately. Here, we have shortlisted some popular home remedies for leg pain to reduce the inflammation and ache. Check them out now.

Do cold compress

A cold compress can lower inflammation by reducing blood flow caused by workout or injuries. To heal the pain, take some ice cubes in a towel and hold it on the affected area for a while. Do it three times a day. This is one of the best home remedies for healing leg pain. You can also try for a warm compress to normalise the blood circulation.

Drink as much water as possible

Dehydration causes leg pain and muscle cramps. So, drinking water will heal this pain. And spring or mineral water is more beneficial for it as they contain electrolytes. Try to skin caffeine and alcohol intake because they cause electrolyte imbalances, which leads to dehydration.

Moving and stretching the legs

Sitting constantly at one place while n work can make this situation even worse. So, try to do some mild effortless exercises. This will improve blood circulation, reduce the cramp and heal the pain. Calf and hamstring stretches are the best among the low-effort exercises to ease leg pain. They increase bone density and strengthen joints.

Try Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains analgesic properties, which can soothe inflammation and pain in the legs. Drinking one or two tsp of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach can be beneficial for the inflammation on the legs. You can also mix it with water to take a bath in it. Always opt for the raw organic apple cider vinegar. If you cannot take it along for its taste, add some honey to make it better.

Yoga is a must

Yoga is all about doing therapeutic exercises, which can open up all blockages in the body to revive the energy channels. Yoga is restorative, which can detox our body to speed up the healing process. But while doing the yoga, postures should be correct otherwise it can increase the inflammation. So, it is always recommended to practise yoga with a certified yoga trainer. You can also opt for QI Gong besides yoga. It is also a popular home remedy to relieve leg pain.

Some other home remedies for leg pain

1- Go for normal walking.

2- Increase potassium and magnesium intake.

3- Take a bath with Epsom salt regularly.

4- Drink methi or fenugreek water.

5- Take some massage with Mustard oil.

6- Drink the mixture of saffron and boiling water.

7- Opt for acupressure therapy.

Credits :Firstcry Parenting

