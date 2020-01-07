Home Remedies for Loose Motions: THESE food items will help you to get digestion in place

Loose motions not only drain the energy out of your body, but it also gets annoying after a while. Here are some home remedies that can help you with loose motions and get the digestive tract in place.

Some ailments can cause discomfort and can make your life difficult. One such ailment is loose motions. Loose motions are stools that are watery or mushy and may have a strong foul odour. Your tummy constantly hurts and it becomes tiresome since you have to keep rushing to the washroom now and then. Loose motions also cause the loss of fluids and minerals from your body, which can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances within the body. They are usually caused because of viral infection, bacterial infections, allergies to certain foods and excessive consumption of alcohol, to name a few.

While hydration is the key to replenish your body during loose motions, some home remedies act as agents and bulk up your stool and thus, help you recover quicker. Here are food items that you must eat during loose motions that will give you relief. However, if the condition worsens, it's advisable to visit a doctor.

Food items that help with loose motions:

Bananas:

Bananas are rich in potassium and help in getting the digestion in place. They also contain resistant starch that helps to absorb water and salt in the colon and makes your stool more solid.

Yogurt:

Yogurt is one of the best food items that you can consume during motions. It not only has a cooling effect on your stomach, but being a probiotic it helps to renew your good gut bacteria that aid in digestion and healthier bowel movements.

Apples:

Apples are packed with fibre and are also a good source of pectin. Pectin has binding properties which help to reduce the motions.

Oatmeal:

Oatmeal has soluble fiber, which absorbs water in your gastrointestinal tract and helps to add firmness to your stool, thus reducing the incidence of loose motions.

Mashed potatoes:

Mashed potatoes with a pinch of salt and pepper can help you safely recover from loose motions. A starch diet is often recommended during loose motions and potato totally fits the bill.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

