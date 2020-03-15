Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites: THESE natural ingredients can provide relief from this problem

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

You cannot avoid mosquito bites or run away from it and we all know that it can be a source of discomfort and itchiness. But, you can soothe your skin and treat mosquito bites with natural ingredients for immediate relief.

Many of us love being outdoors or leaving our window open during the evenings to allow the fresh air in. But along with this, we all come in contact with the one thing that can lead to a lot of discomforts. Nature has it's perks but it also has bugs and mosquitoes who make our lives very difficult. Those little mosquitoes may seem harmless but they are the most annoying beings on earth. From their noisy buzzing to the mosquito bites, they can be a total menace. These insects are too tiny to catch or avoid and when we're out in the open so we become prone to mosquito bites. While we all know the dangers of mosquito bites like dengue and malaria but other than this there are other problems that we have to deal with on a regular basis and that is the bite itself. Mosquito bites don't seem like a big deal but they can irritate the skin and cause bumps, redness, swelling and even make it itchy and it's no fun to want to scratch your skin off. This is why we all need to turn to some home remedies to treat mosquito bites and soothe our skin. Here are some home remedies to treat mosquito bites.

1. Honey

Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it a wonderful remedy for treating numerous health problems. It has the power to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation which is why rubbing some honey on your mosquito bites can treat them.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is known for its cooling effect and anti-inflammatory properties. It also works as antiseptic and aids healing. Applying aloe vera gel to your mosquito bites can help in reducing the swelling, redness and itching as it has a soothing impact on the skin.

3. Baking Soda

It is known to help balance the pH levels of the skin. This is why it has a soothing effect on the skin and helps in providing relief from the itching and discomfort. Mix some baking soda with water and apply it on your mosquito bites.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

This can help provide relief from mosquito bites by neutralising the pH levels of the skin and reducing the burning and itchy sensation and reduces swelling. It also works as a disinfectant and cleanses your skin and treats mosquito bites.

5. Salt

Salt has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties and is commonly used to treat bug bites. Applying salt on your mosquito bites can soothe your skin and reduce the swelling, redness and itchiness.

