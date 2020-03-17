Home Remedies for Motion Sickness: THESE natural ingredients can treat this problem with ease

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Travelling can make you feel like hell if you have motion sickness and even the slightest movement can make you miserable but there are some natural remedies that can provide immediate relief from this problem.

Many of us love travelling but be it in a car, plane, boat, train or even a bus but travelling can be troublesome for some people. Travelling can be a very unpleasant experience for some people and makes them miserable due to one little thing, motion sickness. It can make you feel dizzy, nauseous and queasy. Any kind of motion makes you feel sick and makes your travel plans a disaster. Motion sickness can also cause headaches, breathing problems as well as vomiting. This can damper your travel plans and make them difficult and not just that, it also makes you feel exhausted because of a conflict between your senses. The constant movement can mess up your nervous system and make travelling very painful and tough. This is why it's very important to treat your motion sickness before it gets out of hand and you don't always need to depend on medications to do so. There are numerous home remedies that can make your life easier by treating this problem and providing immediate relief with simple natural ingredients. Here are some home remedies to treat motion sickness.

1. Ginger

For years ginger has been used to treat numerous health problems one of which being nausea. Ginger contains certain compounds which can treat nausea and vomiting and relieve symptoms of motion sickness.

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is known to relax your body and mind and put you at ease. It soothes your stomach as well and reduces anxiety and helps you feel calmer and reduces nausea, dizziness and vomiting caused due to motion sickness.

3. Aromatherapy

Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, ginger and such can have a positive impact on your senses. The strong scent can soothe your senses and put you at ease. This helps in reducing symptoms od motion sickness and all you need to do is put a few drops of your favourite essential oil a handkerchief and sniff it till you feel better.

4. Lemon

It is acidic in nature and also has a strong smell and citrus flavour which can help soothe your stomach. This can help ease motion sickness and reduce the symptoms.

5. Liquorice

This root is often used to treat stomach problems and soothe the digestive system. It can ease your stomach and has anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce nausea and vomiting.

Read More