Home Remedies For Sore Throat: 5 natural ways to soothe pain and irritation

Home Remedies For Sore Throat: How to alleviate throat pain and irritation? Read on to find out natural and at-home ways.

Are you suffering from pain, itchiness, and irritation in the throat? Then you must be suffering from a sore throat as these are the primary symptoms. If it gets worse then swallowing of foods and liquids also gets very difficult. It is best to visit a doctor as soon as possible, especially, now it is one of the signs of coronavirus infection. Till your doctor's visit, to bring some relief to your throat, one can use easy and at-home remedies.

Did you know that sore throat is actually our body’s immune response to viral or bacterial infections? Yes, you read it right! It is a natural response of the immune system which leads to inflammation of mucous membranes of the throat region. As mentioned, one should not at all, ignore sore throat as coronavirus has swept across the world. Aside from painful throat, high fever, headache, cough, difficulty in breathing and runny nose are also the red flags of COVID-19. Do not ignore the signs and make sure to visit the doctor as soon as possible.

Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Check out natural remedies that may provide you relief:

1. Salt and water gargle

Gargling with salt and water is one of the simple and well-known methods to say bye to throat pain. Salt may kill the microbes in the throat and reduce the swelling as well. Take 1 cup of warm water and add 1 teaspoon of salt and stir to dissolve. Gargle with this mixture for 30 seconds and keep repeating.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar aka ACV is one superfood that we should stock and restock as there are several health benefits of it. The liquid is also beneficial when it comes to a soothing sore throat. The main ingredient of acetic acid helps to fight bacteria. The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, known as the father of medicine, used to prescribe the combination of apple cider vinegar and honey which is known as oxymel to treat flu symptoms such as coughs and sore throats. Add 1 cup of water and 1 tbsp of ACV and can add honey.

3. Honey

Honey has several medicinal, wound-healing and antibacterial properties. It has been used for treatments since time immemorial to treat and fight infections. One can prepare tea and add honey to it and drink the concoction to ease throat discomfort. One can combine it with warm water and apple cider vinegar.

4. Garlic

Garlic is also one of the superfoods which also provides natural antibacterial properties. Allicin, an organosulfer compound, is the one that helps to fight with the infections. So, try and include fresh garlic on a daily basis as well as they are packed with several healthy compounds and nutrients.

5. Lemon water

Lemon water which we often drink as a refreshing beverage is believed to be useful to alleviate the throat pain. Lemon has vitamin C and antioxidants and also increases the amount of saliva you produce, which in turn keeps your mucous membranes moist. Make a concoction of lemon juice, warm water and a bit of honey or salt.

How to prevent a sore throat?

One can prevent sore throat by staying away from people who are sick with an infectious illness. Make sure to wash your hands frequently. Stay away from chemical fumes or smoke that can lead to inflammation.

Other ways which are also used to ease sore throat are chicken soup, chamomile or ginger root tea, fenugreek and water concoction, marshmallow root, licorice root, and other fluids among others.

