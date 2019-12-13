Home Remedies for Thyroid: THESE remedies can help you with thyroid problems

Usually people with thyroid have some prescribed set of medications that they need to take daily. But then there are some home remedies too that you can try. Read below to know what they are.

One of the common ailments that can happen to anyone is thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located in the front of your neck. It releases hormones that help your body in regulating and using energy. The thyroid is divided into two types- hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. When your body is unable to produce enough thyroid hormones, it leads to hypothyroidism. When your body produces an excess amount of thyroid hormones, that's known as hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism is more common and there are various symptoms of hypothyroidism. Constipation, fatigue, high blood pressure, weight gain, impaired memory, muscle aches, puffy eyes and premature greying of hair are the symptoms of hypothyroidism. While there are medications that one needs to take daily, but there are some home remedies that can help in restoring the functioning of your thyroid gland.

Read below to find out home remedies for thyroid.

Flaxseeds:

Flax Seeds are packed with omega3-fatty acids, which help in inducing the production of thyroid hormones. They are a rich source of magnesium and vitamin B12 that help in restoring the functions of the body and fight the symptoms of hypothyroidism. Take 1tbsp of powdered flax seeds to add them to a glass of milk and mix it well. Consume it daily, at least twice a day.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil has medium-chain fatty acids, which are known for their benefits. Daily intake of coconut oil can help fight hypothyroidism by increasing your metabolism and body temperature. Consume 1tbsp of virgin coconut oil daily. You can consume it daily or you can add it to your dish. Try consuming it at least twice a day.

Ginger:

Ginger is a rich source of potassium and magnesium. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which can help relieve hypothyroidism and its symptoms. Take some finely chopped ginger and add it to 1 cup of boiling water. Let it boil for 5 minutes and allow it to cool down for a while. Add some honey for taste and drink it immediately. Drink this tea at least twice a day.

Vitamins:

One of the causes of hypothyroidism is also a deficiency of vitamins like B12. So make sure to add vitamin-rich food or vitamin supplements to your diet since that can help with hypothyroidism. Vitamin B12 helps with the functioning of the thyroid gland, while vitamin C fights oxidative stress. So to increase your vitamin intake, make sure to have plenty of green leafy vegetables, fish, meat and eggs to name a few.

Ashwagandha:

Ashwagandha is a herb that can work wonders in balancing your thyroid hormones. It is used to strengthen immunity, and can also help in reducing stress and enhancing your stamina. Hence it is one of the best options to treat hypothyroidism and its symptoms. You need to consume some 500 mg of ashwagandha capsules daily.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

