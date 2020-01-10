Home Remedies for Uric Acid: THESE natural ingredients can help to maintain the acid levels in the body

High levels of uric acid is not good for the over all functioning of the body. If you are someone who has high levels of uric acid, then here's how these food items can help you balance the level.

Our body is very delicate and complicated in multiple ways. Hence, it's always essential to maintain the levels of acids in our body. One such level, that we should consider keeping it in check is uric acid levels. Since a high level of uric acid can also cause various health issues like arthritis. When our body is not able to discharge waste, it raises uric acid in the body. Hence, it's important to maintain our health.

It is extremely necessary to eat a balanced diet, which includes all the nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. People suffering from high uric acid level in the blood, find it difficult to pick the healthy foods that they can add in their diet.

If you are someone who has high levels of uric acid, then read below to find out some food items that can help you to control the levels in your body.

Cherries:

Cherries have anti-inflammatory properties known as anthocyanins, which helps in reducing uric acid levels in the body. Apart from this, they also prevent uric acid from getting deposited in the joints. Cherries neutralize the acids and help in preventing inflammation.

Lime:

Lime contains citric acid, adding it to your daily diet helps in preventing the high levels of uric acid. To keep the uric acid levels in control, make sure to consume a glass of warm water with lemon in the morning.

Food rich in vitamin C:

Food items rich in vitamin C also helps to maintain the uric acid levels in the body. These foods dissolve uric acid and flush it out of the body. Include foods such as kiwi, amla, guava, kiwi, oranges and green leafy vegetables to the diet now.

Green tea:

Green tea can also help to treat high uric acid levels in the body. Daily consumption of green tea helps to control hyperuricemia or high uric acid levels and also lowers the risk of developing gout.

Tomatoes and broccoli:

Before having a meal, always have a plate of tomatoes, cucumbers and broccoli. It's the best way to prevent the formation of high uric acid in your blood. Their alkaline nature is helpful to maintain uric acid in the bloodstream.

Vegetable juices:

Try consuming fresh vegetable juices daily. You can have carrot and beetroot juice daily. It is an effective remedy to treat high uric acid in the blood.

