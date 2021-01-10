Home Remedies for Urinary Tract Infection: 5 Effective home remedies to prevent urine infections

Urine infections can be caused due to several reasons and is one of the leading problems due to dehydration. So, here are 5 home remedies to prevent the infection and stay hygienic.

Urine infection is one of the most common problems in women that is caused by many reasons. But one of the leading factors is poor hygiene level. So, when you face such issues then do consult your doctor to get it cured. But to prevent the problem you can try certain home remedies.Â

Easy home remedies to prevent urine infection:

Stay hydrated always

Dehydration is one of the leading factors for urine infection. So, stay hydrated always and drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Water helps to improve the functioning of the urinary tract and also prevents all bacteria from reaching the cells around urinary organs.Â

Hygiene maintain

Itâ€™s very important to maintain basic hygiene levels to take care of your genital area. Use a feminine wash to keep it clean, donâ€™t hold urine for too long, and pass urine right after sexual intercourse.Â

Garlic

Garlic is a common kitchen ingredient that is used to treat UTI often. It prevents harmful bacteria from spreading to cause UTI. You can also include garlic in your regular foods.Â

Heating pads

Use of heating pads on your back and lower abdomen will reduce the pain caused by UTI. It also kills the bacteria in the urinary tract.Â

Take probiotics

Probiotics help to increase good bacteria in the gut system that will kill the UTI causing bacteria. Probiotics are found in many fermented foods like kimchi, probiotic yoghurt etc. So, you can include these foods in your regular diet to improve your gut health.Â

Things to remember:

Use condoms for sexual intercourse.

Avoid spermicide treated condoms or diaphragms.

Wear cotton undergarments always.Â

Change moist clothes as soon as possible.

