Horse Gram Benefits: Here's how THIS pulse can help you with weight loss

Indian food items are slowly gaining recognition in the world. Be it ghee, jaggery or Indian pulses, everyone across the globe is slowly recognising the potential of the superfood that we have. And one such superfood that works well for our body is horse gram. Horse gram which is also known as Kulthi in Hindi, is known for its nutritious properties.

Horse gram is high in iron, calcium and protein. Horse gram has the highest calcium content among pulses and is one of the richest vegetarian sources of protein. It is low in fat and high in carbohydrate content. It is also low in sodium content, and its slow digestible starch make ideal for diabetic and obesity patients. If you want to include this gram to your diet, then here are some health benefits of horse gram.

Health benefits of horse gram.

Aids weight loss:

Horse gram has astringent property, which helps to cut down that extra fat. It helps to boost metabolism and keeps you full for a longer duration. Some people have horse gram powder with a glass of warm water every morning, some also cook it in their dishes like rasam and dal.

Helps with kidney stones:

Acting a stringent antioxidant, the horse grams land a perfect place in your diet. Horse gram helps to break down the stones into minute particles and then helps to flush them out and ease out the pain.

Helps with blood pressure:

Horse gram powder is one of the key ingredients of the ayurvedic medicines and is known to heal ailments. Blood pressure is one such sickness that needs care. Horse gram powder mixed with warm water controls your cholesterol and purifies the blood and controls blood pressure in the body.

Helps with skin:

Horse gram is packed with antioxidants and adding it to your daily diet can help you achieve flawless skin. Since it not only boosts metabolism but also cleanses your blood with its antioxidant property.

Helps with post-pregnancy:

The menstrual cycle goes for a toss post-pregnancy. Horse grams sustaining their astringent property help in tightening the tissues and lining up your cycle to ensure proper ailment.

