Hot Milk VS Cold Milk: Which is better for health?

There is a lot of debate over which is better, hot milk or cold milk. If you too have the same query, then read on.

Milk is considered a complete meal because it packs not only major nutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin D and potassium but also several micro-nutrients like calcium, magnesium, zinc, riboflavin, and vitamins which are essential for our body. Unless you are lactose intolerant, one should include milk every day in their diet to reap all the health benefits. Try and aim for drinking at least 1 glassful of milk every day. Intake of milk, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, is important than ever.

For the unversed, you are susceptible to Coronavirus infection if you have poor immunity. And milk is one of the best immunity boosters. Many health experts have been propagating how one can drink Turmeric milk every day for better immunity. Coming back to milk intake, while some enjoy having it piping hot, many like to have milk cold. However, there is a lot of debate over which is better hot milk or cold milk. If you too have the same query, then read on as we are trying to find the same.

Hot Milk Benefits:

One of the commonly known benefits are better sleep. Milk contains an amino acid known as tryptophan and the same induces sleep. And it is activated when the milk is warm. So, if you are suffering from insomnia then go for warm milk over cold. Speaking of another health benefit, drinking hot milk and honey can have an antibacterial effect. If you have respiratory ailments like cough and the common cold, then warm milk should help you.

Hot milk also reduces stress. The protein called lactium helps to lower blood pressure. The potassium content helps in muscle relaxation. That's why health experts recommend hot milk for women to tackle PMS. Hot milk with turmeric also aids in flush out toxins from your body.

Cold Milk Benefits:

Are you having digestion issues and discomfort? Then you should try drinking cold milk. Yes, you read it right! It acts as a remedy to acid reflux or stomach ulcers. However, make sure to not have during the night as it can lead to discomfort and can have sleep difficulties.

As per studies, cold milk can actually help you lose weight. The calcium in cold milk leads to better metabolism levels and thus, burning of calories is more. It also fights hunger pangs so when hungry instead of calorie-loaded snacks go for healthy option i.e. Milk as a snack as it keeps you full for a longer time. Cold milk is good for skin and for overall body by providing the right amount of hydration.

Which is better:

Both hot and cold milk are healthy and equally nutrient-dense. However before their intake, one should consider climate, time of the day, and body’s tolerance of milk. For instance, avoid cold milk during winters as it can lead to a common cold.

