Hot Pilates: Everything you need to know about this workout

Hot Pilates is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) based on Pilates principles. Read on to know what are its benefits.

If you don’t mind bucket loads of sweat rolling down your body while working out, hot Pilates might the one to go for. It is a low-impact, high-intensity workout done in a room heated at 95 degrees. Hot Pilates is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) based on Pilates principles. It requires you to engage the specific muscles to target specific areas. Basically, you will be doing a lot of exercises like squats, lunges but in a room with high humidity. Unlike hot yoga which involves holding the same pose for long, hot Pilates keeps you moving.

This workout is relatively new and there aren’t many studies that talk about the benefits of hot yoga. However, several studies have found that Pilates exercise is beneficial, particularly building a strong core and increasing flexibility – it is more effective when the muscles are warm. It was also found that there are cardiovascular benefits of Pilates.

Risks of hot Pilates

Working out in extra heat, in any case, can lead to a risk of heat injuries. From mild cramps to life-threatening heatstroke, heat exhaustion can lead to a lot of problems. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, weakness, and fainting.

Things to keep in mind

It is recommended to avoid hot Pilates if you suffer from hypertension, also known as high blood pressure or underlying heart disease. If you do, make sure you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated during the workout. Always consult a doctor before incorporating a new strenuous fitness regime in your daily life.

Hot Pilates will help strengthen the body and tone it, but there is little research on its effects on weight loss. So, if you wish to lose weight, you might want to consider including more cardio in your workout.

ALSO READ: 5 Tried and tested ways to speed up weight loss

ALSO READ: Follow THIS 15 minute workout to keep your weight in check

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×