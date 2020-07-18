Hot Stone Massage to Deep Tissue Massage: Which type do you need right now?

There are several types of massages available and you can choose as per your personal needs. Read on for more information on the same.

Are you planning to get a professional massage for the first time and confused about which body massage you should go for? Then read on. As everybody needs our different that's why there are several types of massages available. Massages offer several health benefits including easing of migraines and lower BP and stress levels among others. While some of them can help you to relax while others even help to relieve pains, muscle problems, and injuries.

Speaking of some important points to remember, before you kickstart your massage session, do not eat anything right before and exercise immediately after the massage. Also, if you have any serious medical condition, you should consult your GP first. If you feel any pain during the massage then you can always tell the therapist to lighten up. Can you talk? Ideally, people remain quiet or listen to music during the massage.

One should also know that you may feel sore (not in a bad way) relaxed and feel little mellow. This happens because of neurochemicals like serotonin and endorphin. If you are looking for a cure for something then only one session may not help you.

Read on to know types of massage and which is right for you as per your need.

1. Swedish massage

If you are new to massages or have a lot of tension or sensitivity to touch then you can go for this gentle type of full-body massage. With this massage, muscle knots get released which leads you to a total relaxing state. Usually, this type of massage lasts for 60-90 minutes and therapists will use a combination of kneading, long, flowing strokes, deep circular motions, vibration and tapping among others. This massage can help those who have lower back pain.

2. Hot Stone Massage

Have muscle pain or tension or suffering from insomnia, or stress or just want to relax then you can go for this type of massage. During the sessions, smooth, flat and heated stones are placed on different parts of the body. Usually, stones with basalt are used. Basalt is a type of volcanic rock and they have high iron content (which allows stones to hold in heat well). It is great for our body as it improves blood flow, muscle injuries, alleviates pain, stiffness and discomfort and promotes total relaxation. This moderate pressure massage can be helpful for those who have rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Deep Tissue Massage

Deep tissue massage uses more pressure and it is ideal for those who have chronic muscle problems, want to relieve tight muscles, chronic muscle pain, and anxiety. Slow strokes and deep finger pressure are used to relieve tension from the deepest layers of muscles and connective tissues.

4. Ashiatsu massage

It is quite similar to deep tissue massage but instead of hands feet are used. Basically, the therapist will walk on the person’s back barefoot while holding on to the railings. Good for those who want to reduce chronic pain, stress, and improve flexibility.

5. Reflexology

If you are not comfortable being touched on the body then go can go for this one. The pressure can gentle or firm as per pressure points of feet, hands and ears. One can wear loose and comfortable clothing.

6. Aromatherapy based massage

Looking for emotional healing? Then look no further. With the help of massage, you can boost your mood, reduce stress, anxiety, depression and other sorts of muscle pains.

Soft and gentle pressure along with essentials oils are used. Also, one inhales the oils through a diffuser.

7. Trigger point massage

It is best for those who have injuries, chronic pain, or a specific issue or condition. Because of certain trigger points, there could be a pain in the body, and with the help of this massage, the points get relieved.

8 Thai massage

Thai massage can help to reduce and relieve pain and stress. It also helps with flexibility, circulation and better energy levels. It includes movements that are similar to yogic stretching. You will be stretched and twisted into various positions.

Other popular types are:

Sports massage

Couples massage

Chair massage

Prenatal massage

