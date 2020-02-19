Hot Water Bath vs Cold Water Bath: Find out which one is better for your health

Both cold water bath and hot water bath have their benefits on our health. But we have to pick up the right one according to our body type. So, check out which one you should opt for.

Generally, we decide to opt for cold water bath or hot water bath according to the weather. But both have their benefits on our health and skin. So, check out the benefits of the hot water bath and cold water bath.



Benefits of the cold water bath

Taking a bath with cold water can stimulate the nerves to help you to get energised in the morning. It also increases chemicals that can beat depression, like beta-endorphins. Cold water bath stimulates the release of testosterone, thus promoting a healthy reproductive system in men. Along with that, it can also improve lung function, stimulate the lymphatic and immune system. It is also known to boost cell production that can fight against bacteria.



Benefits of the hot water bath

Warm temperature can kill germs and that's why hot water bath is more beneficial. It can increase the flexibility of muscles and reduce the sugar levels in the body. People with cold and cough should take the bath with warm water as the steam clears the congested nose and throat for breathing.



Choosing between hot and cold water

According to Ayurveda, you should always use hot water for your body and cold water for head and face because eyes and hair should not be rinsed with hot water. Apart from this, there are some other factors which you should take care of before choosing hot or cold water for the bath:



Age- Young people are recommended taking bath with cold water. But old ones should use hot water.



Body type- People with Pitta body type should take bath with cold water. And people with Kapha and Vaata type should use hot water.



If the person is suffering from diseases associated with Pitta Dosha like indigestion or liver problems, then use cold water. If he is troubling with problems related to Kapha or Vaata Dosha, then use hot water. If you are a patient of epilepsy then always take lukewarm water.



Habits and time- If you work outdoors, then it is highly recommended to take a bath in hot water. Morning bathing should always be done with cold water. And use hot water to take a bath at night.

