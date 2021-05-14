How to add protein to your diet while recovering from Covid 19?

While recovering from COVID 19, it is important to have protein-rich diet. So, dietician Garima Goyal gives you tips to have protein-rich diet to get stronger and healthier.

People recovering from COVID-19 need protein-rich diet to help repair damaged body tissues, make up for the muscle loss that occurs while the infection lasts and strengthens the immunity system. Protein is one of the best sources of energy and it can help you overcome post-covid weakness. You can get started by increasing your consumption of pulses, beans, nuts and seeds, milk, yoghurt, cheese, soybean, etc. For non-vegetarians, animal-sourced proteins like lean meat, chicken, fish and eggs are excellent choices. Animal products contain all essential amino acids (called complete proteins) and may also exert an anti-inflammatory effect. Your overall intake of protein should be between 75-100 grams per day during recovery from illness. Eat protein-based foods throughout the day as compared to eating a large portion all at once to maintain muscle protein. So, dietician Garima Goyal talks about how to add protein in your diet if you are recovering from COVID 19.

Ways to add proteins in your diet are:

Bone broth

It contains collagen and amino acids (glutamine, glycine, arginine, etc.) which play a crucial role in maintaining gut health, reduce inflammation and boost immune health. Some of the amino acids that contains bone broth are:

1- Glutamine (amino acid required for biosynthesis of proteins) required for proper immune functioning.

2- Glycine helps body to make glutathione (antioxidant) that prevents cell damage.

3- Arginine which is crucial for liver. It can be consumed as a beverage or added as a constituent in soup or stews.

Pulses and beans

They are great source of high-quality protein and rich source of amino acid lysine. Peas and beans contain 17-20 percent high-quality protein while soybeans contain 38-45 percent. They include peas, chickpeas, chana dal, kidney beans, black beans, sprouted moong dal, soybeans, etc. They can be eaten after boiling with addition of spices, sprouted or fried followed by drying.

Yoghurt

It is a source of glutamine (amino acid required for biosynthesis of proteins) and helps to rebuild muscle and gain strength. Sunflower seeds, almonds and peanuts They are rich in protein and antioxidants (Vitamin E). Protein helps in cell repair and antioxidants prevent cell damage and thus boost immunity. They can be consumed as it is or can be added in salads or shakes. Powdered and liquid protein supplements Whey protein is the most common and popularly consumed source of protein in the market. Whey protein is a common source of protein rich in leucine (form of BCAA) which helps in promoting muscle growth and recovery. They can be added to shakes or add protein supplements to food preparations like puddings, oatmeal or meatloaf. Eggs Eggs are rich in muscle-building protein along-with presence of various vitamins (Vitamin A, B and K). It has amino acids that protect your body against pathogens. Lean Chicken Chicken is rich in glutamine and arginine, two amino acids that may aid recovery and healing. During recovery from illness, the lean portion can be consumed in limited quantity, or eaten as chicken soup or broth. Amino acids One complication of COVID-19 involves the cytokine storm, a hyper-inflammatory response caused by the over-release of cytokines that often results in multi-organ dysfunction and death. In addition to anti-inflammatory and antiviral drugs, amino acids can play a role in mitigating the release of cytokines, thus decreasing overall mortality. Also Read: Here is EVERYTHING you need to know about vaccinating children during the pandemic

