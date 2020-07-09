How Ayurveda and Naturotherapy can help to boost your immune system?

Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director Atmantan Wellness Centre, has shared some Ayurvedic and Naturotherapy based tips for the better immune system. Read on to know more.

Every human body has an ingrained doctor that we call the immune system. The science today has conveniently forgotten this inherent capacity of the human body to heal by itself. Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga systems are built to fit into this “wholesome” health model proposed by evolutionary biologists globally these days. The understanding is that human physiology is a self-correcting system that does not tolerate outside interventions in minor illness syndromes.

Ayurvedic treatments are a natural cure for viral infections. The traditional Ayurvedic Panchakarma retreat with its deeply nourishing, enriching, and purifying practice is one of the best Ayurvedic treatments to treat viral infections like the coronavirus. Through Yogic Kriyas like Neti, Dhouti, etc the Ayurvedic Panchakarma is performed in various forms like Shirodara, Januvasti, Kativasti, etc. and water therapies to cleanse, and cure the body from within. The cleansing therapy helps detoxify the body, and boost immunity to fight through viral infections.

Ayurveda is full of medicines and herbs potent to improve immunity and cure cough and cold. Tulsi is the herb of all reasons – with Vitamin C, antioxidants, antiseptic and antiviral properties. For Viral infections like cold, flu, etc or something as severe as the coronavirus, Tulsi leaves can be a perfect solution to fight through the viral infections, increase immunity and recover from infections. Chewing on one fresh Tulsi leaf daily is recommended to fight through viral infections. Alternatively, Tulsi tea or adding the leaves in soup, food, etc. can help boost your immunity and provide some relief.

Ayurvedic practices can help you stay healthy through seasonal viral infections. Be it cough, cold or flu, the Ayurvedic lifestyle can help you improve your body functioning, boost immunity and fight through infections.

Some tips include:

Turmeric Paste – Turmeric is a healing Ayurvedic herb known for healing properties. Making a paste of turmeric or adding raw turmeric with honey can bring in relief from coughing and sneezing.

Neem – Neem has antiseptic and antiviral properties. Neem concoctions, when taken daily, can fight through viral infections.

Fruits and Vegetables – Adding a lot of fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds, etc can enrich your diet and bring in nutrients for optimum body functioning.

Oil Pulling and other therapies – Traditional Ayurvedic Therapies are a great cleanse, entailing improved stamina, immunity and energy to fight through diseases.

In addition to Naturopathic practices, here are small steps that you can take which reap astoundingly positive results:

Eat clean: The cliché is true; your body is a temple and you have to be careful of what you’re feeding it. While a once in a blue moon cheat day won’t hurt, unmindful eating habits are the core reason for stunting the growth of your immune system. Nourish your body with vitamin-rich foods and give it a sufficient amount of fibre, remember your immune system has nothing to do with the way your body looks. For a healthy liver, cruciferous vegetables like Kale, Broccoli and Cabbage should be included in daily diet. A healthy liver ensures the body’s’ natural detoxification process.

Sleep well: Getting your sleep cycle in sync is one of the biggest gifts you can give your body. The body requires bout 8 hours of sound sleep to rejuvenate and reboot its systems. It has to be kept in mind that it’s not only 8 hours of sleep, but the timely hours of sleep that matter too. Often, we stress ourselves by staying up till 3 am and sleeping only at sun up thereby disrupting the normal functioning of our body that leads to obesity, stress, emotional imbalance and other illnesses.

Work-out: Working out on a regular basis has been scientifically proven to boost the immune system. Regular exercise mobilizes the T cells, a type of white blood cell which guards the body against infection. However, continuous rigorous workout weakens the immune system, leaving you prone to flu and viral infections. The low level of Vitamin D in the body has been termed as one of the major reasons for respiratory problems. A brisk walk in the sunlight for 10–15 minutes will ensure that enough Vitamin D is produced in the body. These are simple but highly effective tweaks in your daily routine. The key is listening carefully to your body and conscious living, consistently.

Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director Atmantan Wellness Centre.

