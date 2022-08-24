How to build the best dinner plate to support immune health

Despite years of ignoring the food pyramid, we've all realized the value of a healthy, well-balanced diet. A healthy, balanced diet is beneficial to the immune system in addition to helping you lose weight and feel better. You should give priority to fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamins and minerals that our immune system requires, such as zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D. Red peppers, citrus fruits, and kale all contain high levels of vitamin C.

While strengthening your immune system is critical, gut health is also essential, affirms Dr. Archana Batra a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator and Physiotherapist. You can process food more easily if your body has probiotics (good bacteria). Probiotic-rich yogurt and fermented foods and beverages such as sauerkraut and kombucha can help with gastrointestinal issues and are simple to incorporate into your diet.

1. Add colorful veggies and fruits to your diet

Incorporate at least three colors into each meal by picking foods with deep pigments. The natural pigments found in various fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods are the source of phytochemicals, which are substances made from plants. Phytochemicals are antioxidants with immune-regulatory properties that can improve your immune system's response.

2. Add probiotic food to your diet

There is a strong link between your gut microbiome and immune system development and maturation. One of the best ways to support your immune system and the gut microbiome is by consuming fermented foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi. Live microorganisms are present in fermented foods; the most prevalent sources are lactobacillus and bifidobacterium. Consuming these foods regularly can balance your gut flora, which will strengthen your body's immune response.

3. Add healthy fats to your diet

The promotion of healthy fats as natural immunity boosters are widespread. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods like olive oil, nuts, chia seeds, fatty fish like salmon, avocados, and more. Healthy fats fight inflammation, lower cholesterol, keep blood pressure stable, and support heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of essential fatty acid that has been shown to reduce inflammation and support the immune system.

4. Add protein to your diet

Our bodies are made of protein, which should be consumed in the right amounts and in high-quality forms. When you consume protein, your digestive system splits it into smaller amino acids. These are then transported throughout your body and broken down further by enzymes and cofactors so that they can perform their various functions.

A diet high in protein can strengthen the immune system and assist in repairing damaged body tissues. Increase the amount of protein in your diet by consuming more fish, meat, soy, lentils, legumes, peanuts, milk, yogurt, and cheese. There should be one serving of protein at every meal.

5. Drink an adequate amount of water

Water contributes to the production of lymph, which transports white blood cells and other immune system cells throughout the body. Cucumbers, watermelon, and celery are just a few examples of foods that are high in water content. If you have trouble drinking plain water, try a cup of green tea with lemon, watermelon, cucumber, or mint-infused water for an immune-boosting beverage. Consuming enough water and electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and chloride helps the body's temperature to be controlled.

A healthy diet cannot be replaced by medicine. A healthy, balanced diet is essential for boosting your immune system and preventing disease. It is critical to emphasize adequacy and variety in your diet to ensure that your immune system receives all of the nutrients it requires to function properly.

A healthy immune system is dependent not only on the foods we eat but also on getting the sleep our bodies require each day and being in control of the potential stress in our daily lives. Rest allows our bodies to function and aids in the development and management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression. Every night, adults need at least 7 hours of sleep.

