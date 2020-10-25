How can we prevent high Cholesterol levels and regulate it: Explained by Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker

Cholesterol is an important part of cell membranes that gives strength and flexibility. But high cholesterol levels can cause serious health issues. Hence, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker explains what we can do to prevent and regulate the level.

Cholesterol is an important part of the structure of cell membranes and gives them strength and flexibility. It also plays an important role in the production of vitamin D, hormones and bile which is required for the digestion of fat. Only 25% of the cholesterol in our body comes from dietary sources and 75% is produced by our liver. When the dietary source is reduced, the liver compensates by producing more cholesterol.

Nowadays, many middle-aged people are suffering from high cholesterol levels which can cause severe health risks. So, they should lead a healthy life to prevent the health issue or regulate the cholesterol level. So, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Aparna’s- Laparoscopy & Bariatric Surgery Centre, Mumbai shares some tips on food, diagnosis, treatment and prevention measures on high cholesterol.

Here’s what should you know about high cholesterol levels:

Harmful effects of high cholesterol level

Total cholesterol levels in the blood are associated with the risk of developing heart disease. Heart disease is responsible for almost 17 million deaths every year across the globe. It is mainly caused due to “atherosclerosis” which is the deposition of cholesterol and fibrous material in the wall of the blood vessels. This eventually leads to the formation of a plaque. LDL levels known as the ‘bad cholesterol’ increases the risk of heart disease and HDL level known as the ‘good cholesterol’ is considered to be protective of the heart.

Role of dietary cholesterol

Traditionally it was believed that modifications in diet and food intake could alter the blood cholesterol levels and lead to lowering the risk for heart disease. Foods high in cholesterol are meat, eggs and dairy. Research has shown that consumption of cholesterol-rich food even in large quantities does not lead to much change in blood cholesterol levels for most people. However, there is a small group of people who may be considered as hyper-responders or non-responders and the dietary cholesterol might be harmful to them.

But eggs, full-fat yoghurt, organ meat, sardines, shellfish etc. are good for health in moderate quantities. In addition to cholesterol, they are also rich in other nutrients like protein, iron, certain anti-oxidants, probiotics in case of yoghurt, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc and selenium etc.

Foods to avoid

The cholesterol-rich foods that must be avoided in order to prevent blood cholesterol from rising are:

Fried foods- Deep-fried foods are high in calorie and trans fatty acids that are harmful to the heart. It increases the risk of obesity and Type 2 diabetes as well.

Processed meats- Hot dogs, bacon, sausages etc. are associated with a higher risk of heart disease and must be avoided. They have also been associated with a higher risk of colon cancer.

Junk food- The intake of junk food increases the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart disease. People who consume large amounts of fast food tend to have higher cholesterol levels.

Sweets and sugar- Excessive intake of sweets and sugars leads to weight gain and eventually increases the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Desserts like cake, pastries and even Indian sweets are high in cholesterol and must be avoided. Sugar has also been shown to have addictive properties.

Diagnosis and management of high cholesterol levels

Most patients with high cholesterol levels do not exhibit any symptoms. The diagnosis is either accidental during evaluation for some other disease or as a part of routine health screening during an annual health check-up.

In severe cases, patients may have chest pain, dizziness, palpitations, fainting, leg pain, swelling in the leg. The diagnosis is done by Serum Lipid Profile which is a blood test. The patient must fast for 12 hours before taking this test. A healthy lifestyle and dietary modifications along with the right medications are needed. It’s always advised to consult your physician.

