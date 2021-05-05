How is COVID 19 affecting the heart? Here’s why you should get it checked post recovery

There has been evidence wherein the COVID-19 virus has said to affect the heart. Find out how the virus affects the heart and why you should get your heart checked after recovery from the disease.

COVID-19 is a virus that moves down the respiratory tract. The airway includes your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. While most Covid patients do not require hospitalisation and they isolate at home, the infection can have long-term side effects. According to a study conducted by Oxford Journal, patients have shown evidence of heart damage after recovering from COVID-19.

Thus, it becomes increasingly important to get the heart checked post-recovery. The inflammation that can be triggered by the infection can result in a weakening of the heart muscles and cause abnormality in heart rhythm. Read on to know everything about the relation between COVID-19 and the heart.

Why should you get the heart checked post-recovery from COVID-19?

It is recommended by experts to get an imaging test done for those people who have developed chest pains post COVID-19 or had any minor heart disease prior to the infection as this test can show the damage done, if any, to the heart muscles by the virus.

Cardiomyopathy wherein the heart muscle weakness and cardiac enlargement occur, can worsen after the person has suffered from COVID-19 and can lead to heart failure. Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as efficiently as it should.

How can heart failure be treated?

Heart failure can be treated with the right medication in the initial stages. In advanced stages, it can be treated with a heart transplant or with a left ventricular assist device. This device helps the left ventricle in pumping blood to the rest of the body.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of heart failure that you should look out for include swelling in the ankles, feet and legs, persistent cough, shortness of breath, rapid or irregular heartbeat, reduced ability to exercise, increased urge to urinate, no appetite and fatigue and weakness.

