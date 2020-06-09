How to curb sugar cravings? Follow THESE expert approved tips

Garima Goyal, Dietitian, Nutritionist & Diabetes Educator, has shared some simple and effective tips to curb sugar cravings. Read on to know more.

All of us regularly experience sugar cravings, making it difficult for us to stick to healthy diet plans. Understand this, “Cravings are driven by your brain's need for a "reward" — not your body's need for food.” Occasional consumption of sugar in a moderate amount to satiate a sweet tooth is absolutely fine. But, if you don't know when to stop and tend to easily indulge in binge-eating as soon as you get a taste of a sugary item, then giving in to cravings is the worst thing to do.

The following are some simple tips and tricks which you can follow to control your sweet tooth.

Indulge in some exercises

Exercising releases happy hormones in the body such as dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins which combat sweet cravings, thereby acting as a diversion. Exercises like jumping jacks, pushups, brisk walking, etc. can do wonders to your body, making you forget all about the cravings you had!

Drink plenty of water

Fill up your tummy with water every time you feel an urge to reach for that extra piece of cake. This is because sometimes the body misinterprets brain signals, and what feels like a craving can merely be a sign of thirst.

Don't go all "sugar-free"

Eliminating sugar from diet abruptly is not a long-term solution to stop cravings. Quitting sugar all at once can make one crave sugar even more. You need to learn about the quantity and quality of sugar which you can add in your diet. Healthier alternatives to refined sugar include brown sugar, honey, jaggery, shakkar; which contains almost the same amount of carbs and calories but are relatively healthier. If you are a weight watcher, you can choose zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia or sugar-free, which are okay if consumed occasionally in moderate amounts.

Choose healthier alternatives

Apart from the above-mentioned sources, there are some healthier alternatives of sugar as well, like, coconut sugar, fruit pulps, dried food soaks (dates/ figs) to be used in bakery products, or pureed apple stew. All of these will definitely add calories in your diet, but they are healthier alternatives to our traditional refined white sugar.

Limit access to sugary foods

Do not stock up your fridge with ice-creams, chocolates, cold drinks, and other high sugar products. Limiting immediate accessibility to sugar can help to manage cravings better. Instead, replace sweet treats with protein bars, roasted chana, eggs, salads, sprouts, roasted makhanas, nuts, etc.

Learn how to eat sugar

One can satisfy their sugar cravings after eating a meal by having a piece of jaggery (5g) or a piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa); not your regular dairy milk or five stars chocolates. If you can resist going overboard while satisfying your sugar cravings and can keep things in moderation, then allow a little leeway to enjoy sweet items now and then. But, if you are someone who cannot control your temptation around sugary items and give in to cravings easily, then try to avoid them as much as possible. Succumbing to craving will only lead to addiction while resistance will lead to its gradual disappearance.

By Garima Goyal (Dietitian, Nutritionist & Diabetes Educator)

