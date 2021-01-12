How to cure PCOS naturally explains Dr Shivangi Pawar

Looking for ways to naturally deal with PCOS? Here are a few remedies given by Dr Shivangi Pawar.

Did you just discover that you have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)? This condition will lead to hormonal imbalance and you may struggle to find out what works best for you. There are many women with PCOS who manage the condition with appropriate medication and hormonal therapy, while, some may opt for natural remedies. Read on to know about the natural cure for this condition in the below article.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) can be described as a hormonal disorder in reproductive-age women and one of the common causes of infertility in women. PCOS can strike-in because of the excessive androgen production which is a male-like hormone and the inefficiency of insulin hormone to process sugars. You will be shocked to know that this gets triggered by stress, sedentary lifestyle, and excessive carbohydrate and transfats based diets. Moreover, PCOS can be heredity and is more prevalent in women nowadays. Women with PCOS will have high levels of androgen which can invite hirsutism and acne. Ones with PCOS will encounter a plethora of health problems such as diabetes, heart, and blood vessel problems. Women with PCOS will notice symptoms like polycystic ovaries can be the signs of it. It is imperative for the ones with PCOS to stick to a well-balanced diet, exercise, and maintain an optimum weight.

Follow these essential natural remedies and manage your PCOS with ease

- Eat foods loaded with fiber: To maintain good gut health and lower insulin levels, one will have to opt for seeds, berries, legumes, flax seeds, and whole grains. Include grilled chicken, salmon, fish, beans, tofu, shrimp, and tuna. Try avocado, quinoa, brown rice, kale, and spinach. A low-GI diet will aid weight loss and enhance insulin sensitivity as those suffering from PCOS are at an increased risk of diabetes. Bid adieu to sweets, processed foods, saturated and trans fats. Avoid eating white bread, pizza, pasta, and white rice. Too much sugar intake is tied to weight gain and obesity. So, try to exclude pastries, juice, aerated drinks, or smoothies from the diet.

- Processed foods carry harmful chemicals that destroy the gut microbiome. Say No to ice creams, candies, and cookies. Do not smoke or drink as it can worsen one’s health. Drinking water will be the best option for you as it can help you stay hydrated.

- Reduce stress: You will have to stay stress-free and lead a happy life. So, try to do activities that you like. You can dance, read, listen to music, opt for gardening, solve puzzles, cook, or even do photography. Rest as much as you can and try to open up to your family or loved ones. This will surely strengthen your bond with them. You can also do journaling to write down your feelings. This will help you manage your anxiety and depression. One of the most important things is to just accept that you suffer from the condition and seek proper treatment. Try to enhance your self-esteem to cope with the problem.

- Yoga and meditation: One should exercise regularly by opting for cardio exercises, aerobics, and weight training. Also, it is the need of the hour to de-stress with some relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. Take out at least an hour from your hectic schedule to carry on with these activities.

- Take a break: You must be stressed out owing to this condition and its side-effects, so a mini-vacation will be a good idea. Give yourself some time to rejuvenate.

- Get some fresh air: It will be imperative for you to breathe freely in the fresh air. So, try to spend some time with nature. You can go trekking or hiking.

Also Read: TOP 5 diet trends in 2021 to stay healthy and active with an enhanced immune system

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×