How to detox in 10 minutes? Follow THIS simple and effective ancient Indian method

With the help of this ancient ayurvedic method, you can detox your body in just few minutes. Read on to know more.

Detoxification of body or detox is very important as toxin build up due to the inhalation of polluted air and unhealthy food that we eat can lead to severe health disorders. If not removed, the thick coating of bacteria viruses and molds leads to digestion and other issues. And they can damage other organs as well because the impurities get transferred to different parts of the body via the blood. There are several ways to flush out the accumulated toxins from your body, however, today we are talking about one of quick, simple, tried and tested method that can be done in a few minutes.

So what is this simple, harmless inexpensive way to detox body? It is OIL PULLING. Oil pulling, which was originated in India as part of natural healing practices is now practiced by many and very popular in the west as well. It can cure and prevent several health issues including oral issues, acne, arthritis, asthma, PCOD, constipation and migraines among others. And it is believed to cure more than thirty systemic diseases when done regularly.

How to do this ancient ayurvedic therapy?

Every morning, on an empty stomach, put a 1-2 tablespoon of oil in your mouth.

You can use coconut oil, sesame oil or mustard oil. Olive oil is also considered for oil-pulling as it has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

Make sure to use natural and cold-pressed one which is preservative and chemical-free.

Squish for 10-20 minutes.

After a few minutes, spit it in a paper towel or trash bin.

Don't spit in washbasin as it can clog the pipes.

Don't swallow it as they are full of bacteria and can lead to health issues.

You can wash your mouth with clean warm saline water or tap water.

Make sure to follow traditional oral hygiene practices, such as brushing your teeth, flossing and rinsing after the same.

The color of the oil will be milky and it will become thinner as microbes which are covered in lipids and fats get attached to the oil as works as magnets. So if you are thinking that toxins will just be removed from mouth then you are wrong. Toxins from the entire body are pulled and get removed as our tongue is connected to various organs including heart, kidney small intestine and lungs among others.

Other health benefits

1. It is a panacea for oral health. It helps to reduce inflammation, improve gum health and prevent cavities among others. As per one of the studies, oil pulling with coconut oil is as effective as chlorhexidine, a prescription mouthwash, and can reduce bacteria called Streptococcus mutans which causes decay.

2. Swishing leads to facial massage and improves jawline.

3. Solves issues such as constipation and other digestion issues.

4. It can also stimulate the mind and strengthen your senses.

5. It is also helpful for sore throat, dry face, vision issues, taste loss and anorexia.

NOTE: Before you start oil pulling practice, discuss the same with your dentist.

