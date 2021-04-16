How to get periods immediately: 5 natural and effective ways to get your menstrual cycle preponed

Stress and anxiety sometimes lead to having irregular periods. This can however chance with good lifestyle habits and a healthy diet. If you are wondering how to get periods faster and want your menstrual date to come sooner, then check out these 5 simple home remedies.

Are you having a late or delayed menstrual cycle? Fret not, as this is a common sign induced by lifestyle changes including weight loss or a medical condition. We are here to solve your problem of late periods and induce periods immediately by using natural and effective ways.

We have found certain foods and effective remedies that can cause periods instantly. These are safe and healthy solutions to get your periods faster. If you wish to induce your menstrual cycle for various reasons like before going on a holiday or a special occasion, these are the remedies you can try at home.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C can induce your period effectively. It can elevate your estrogen levels and lower progesterone levels. This cause the lining of the uterus to break down leading to periods. You can try vitamin C rich fruits to start the process.

Papaya

This fruit is the most effective remedy to prepone periods. You can eat papaya in raw form and two times a day after your meals. You could also consume papaya juice for immediate results. Papaya is known to stimulate contractions in the uterus inducing early periods.

Ginger

Ginger tea is one of the most beneficial ailment to induce periods. It generates heat and stimulates menstrual flow. Consume in an adequate amount as excess ginger can also produce acidity.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most effective traditional remedies for the body. It can be consumed in multiple ways in your meals or you can drink one glass of warm milk with turmeric powder. It will most certainly prepone your menstrual date almost 5-10 days prior.

Dates

Dates are another food item that is known to produce heat in the body. You can eat an adequate amount of dates every day to induce periods. The heat in the body will stimulate contractions in the uterus inducing early periods.

Also Read: A quick recipe to make delicious FALAFEL in 5 steps

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×