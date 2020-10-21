How to get rid of the post lockdown fat explains Dr Simal Soin

Dr Simal Soin explains how all the binge-eating during the lockdown has resulted in weight gain and all the ways you can reduce it.

We’ve been staying put at home for months through the lockdown period without getting out and about much. This has created the perfect setup for unwarranted weight gain, unhealthy eating habits as well as terrible posture due to a sedentary lifestyle. For those already struggling with being overweight and dealing with conditions like obesity, this time has only added more risk to their health.

Apart from weight gain, a lack of physical activity during lockdown has led to the accumulation of localized fat and changed body shapes for many. As we begin to ease out of lockdown, it is a good time to take back charge of your health and bodies again.

Here are few tips that will help you get rid of fat safely and effectively.

1. Involve your dietician or doctor in your weight-loss journey

Sign up for a weight-loss programme under the supervision and guidance of an expert. Based on your nutritional and medical profiling, your expert will help you set weight-loss targets by customizing the food and exercise schedules as per your unique needs. They will also provide you with essential emotional and motivational support through this process.

2. Give your metabolism a boost

Good metabolism will help you burn more calories effectively and pump you with energy to perform different physical activities. The combination of a protein-rich diet with body cleansing treatments is the perfect way to boost your metabolism. Earlier, the only way to cleanse your body was by following a detox diet or body massage. Now, however, technologically advanced detox treatments like Body Ballancer are the new way forward. Ballancer is a state-of-the-art, user-friendly treatment that activates the lymphatic system by draining out excess fat and toxins from the body. This detox treatment improves circulation and ultimately leads to weight loss.

3. Get rid of localized fat

One of the most common problems that people are facing post lockdown is the excessive fat accumulation on specific areas of the body like love handles, bra bulge, lower abdomen, buttocks and thighs. To get rid of this fat, one can opt for advanced FDA-approved body-contouring procedures along with continued physical activity. These treatments use technologies like mono-polar radio-frequency, ultrasound, cavitation and electromagnetic energies, etc., to melt away your fat and tighten up your skin.

4. Emsculpt is the new way forward

No access to gyms or training centers have interfered with body-shaping and body-building goals for many. In order to compensate for lack of vigorous activity in these last seven months, one can try the Emsculpt treatment. It is a non-invasive procedure that helps build muscle and burn fat. It uses high intensity focused electromagnetic technology (HIFEM). A 30-minutes session causes supra-maximal muscle contractions equal to 20,000 crunches! One can see results in about four sessions.

5. Sort out your sleep and stress levels

Lack of sleep and stress has been oft linked to weight gain. Make exercise, meditation or yoga a regular part of your lifestyle. Take out time relax and unwind, spend time doing things that make you happy like painting, gardening, reading a book, cooking, watching a movie, working out, etc. Catch up with friends and relatives via phone or video conferencing and share a laugh.

Inputs by: Dr Simal Soin, founder, AAYNA Clinic

Also Read: In your 40s? Here are 8 diet tips that will help women stay in shape explains nutritionist Pooja Banga

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×