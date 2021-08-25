How has the second wave impacted children’s mental health? An expert opines

Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, children are getting bogged down and this is a matter of concern for the parents. Here are some ways to help your children sail through during the second wave and improve their mental well-being. Parents need to follow these essential tips on an immediate basis and help their children get back on track.

People are finding various ways and measures to tackle the challenging phase. Attempts are being made by the people to enhance not just their physical but also their mental well-being. In spite of these difficulties, everyone is trying to stay strong. Even children, who weren’t under the grip of the deadly virus are getting affected now during this second phase. A large number of children got infected during the second wave and that led to fear in their minds.

How has the notorious virus impacted a child’s mental well-being?

The virus has led to stress, anxiety, paranoia, depression and attention hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. This neurological condition takes a toll on children by making it tough for them to concentrate and they also become impulsive.

· Many children end up feeling lonely as they cannot go to play outside due to lockdown and parents are busy working from home.

· Many children have become violent and aggressive and tend to scream or throw things in the fit of anger. They avoid doing activities they like and have stopped eating or sleeping properly.

· COVID-19 fear has led to bed-wetting or thumb sucking.

· Children are unable to express themselves, they just don’t want to be with their parents all the time as they fear losing loved ones. The children are also frustrated and irritated as they are at home for over a year.

Hence, it is the parent’s responsibility to take care of the physical as well as the mental health of the children during these unprecedented times.

· Parents need to spend some quality time with their children. Watch a movie or a documentary with your child. Do activities that your children like. Play indoor games, cook, dance, or even tell them stories to divert their mind. This will help them to overcome nervousness.

· Assure your children that things will be fine. Give them that much-needed attention and clear all their doubts regarding Covid-19 with the help of trustable and reliable information. Educate them about Coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

· Encourage children to stay in touch with their friends and other family members via video call. Do not shout or raise hands on your children. Give them love and affection.

About the author: Dr Peeyoosh Rankhamb, Consultant, Pediatrics, Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar

