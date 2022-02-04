How to have a romantic Valentine's Day without jeopardizing your diet

Valentine's Week is almost approaching, and couples are planning to celebrate and show their love for one another. While this day provides an opportunity to make your significant day memorable, it also imposes a responsibility on you and your partner as a couple. You might imagine a candlelit meal and dancing. The majority of us are familiar with the plausible scenario of this romantic getaway.

You wait for a table for an hour and overpay for lousy, unhealthy cuisine says Dr. Rohini Patil, a nutritionist. Because of the pandemic, this year may appear different for everybody, however, you don't have to abandon the healthy practises you've been working on and Dr. Patil explicates on how to achieve this.

These are the Tips to celebrate a healthy Valentine's Day:

Starting your day with a workout together could be a great way to start your valentine's day and an even better way to improve your fitness. Working out with your spouse enhances your motivation to work harder and your love for your mate. For your health-conscious companion, a yoga mat, fitness band, heart rate monitor, or pair of kettlebells can be substituted for a bunch of flowers. "Quality time" is the greatest gift one can give. A couple can enjoy several enjoyable things together.

You never have to deprive yourself, whether it's on Valentine's Day or not. That's not to say you should eat sugary, processed foods. Furthermore, having a large treat after a large meal is a definite way to ruin your romantic mood. Dark chocolate's heart-healthy flavonoids can help to reduce inflammation, improve blood pressure, and boost blood circulation, among other things. All of these advantages lower your chances of developing heart disease. The majority of drugstore chocolates do not qualify as healthy chocolate. Try and look for organic dark chocolate.

The ketogenic diet is a fad. Nowadays, it's also very popular. You may not want to break your ketosis or your Valentine's heart! So opt for grilled salmon or chicken for dinner. Strawberry and cheese are a great combination. White wine and dark chocolate. All of these are suitable for a ketogenic diet.

Include these heart-healthy seeds in your recipe. Alpha-linolenic acid, found in flaxseeds and chia seeds, is another anti-inflammatory fatty acid that can help with heart health and other things. You can add them in a smoothie or use them in our indulgent Essential Bar, which combines flax, chia, and hemp seeds. They're sweetened with a bit of yacon syrup and flavoured with cocoa and other healthy, organic ingredients. Perfect for satiating your hunger before a heart-healthy Valentine's Day supper.

Avoid red meat as a main dish and instead choose for a pink-hued fish entrée like salmon, which is high in healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which lessen the risk of an irregular heart rhythm and plaque build-up. Roasted potatoes are high in potassium, which helps keep the heart beating normally, and tomatoes are not only good for lowering bad cholesterol, but they're also brightly colored!

Remember to start your meal with a heart-healthy salad packed with fresh greens and vegetables. Soy protein found in soy milk, tofu, tempeh, and edamame (when not salted) lowers harmful cholesterol and provides a wealth of vitamins and minerals!

Fruit is a healthy substitute for candies if your lover has a sweet tooth. Blueberries, oranges, grapefruits, and other fruits contain antioxidants that help to lower blood pressure.

