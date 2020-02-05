Hormonal Birth Control Pills: THIS is how oral contraceptive medicine can impact your body

Birth control pill is full of hormones and can impact your body, mind and health and it's important to know the side effects of these pill before you start taking them.

As a woman, it's our bodies who birth children. It's very important for a woman to be mentally ready to have a child and we as women are not always ready for the way this natural process impacts our life. This is why it's very vital to turn to a good contraception method. When it comes to contraception, the best method or rather the most common is condom or an oral contraceptive. Oral contraceptive is a 21-day hormonal birth control pill, but it's not the same as the morning-after pill. The morning-after pill is a pill that can be very damaging to your body, but it's only something that you should turn to in case there's a failure in the other contraception. The morning-after pill is the one pill that can work as an emergency contraceptive that helps prevent conception, but it's not the kind of pill that a woman should take regularly because it can damage your body and reproductive system. This is why a lot of women turn to regular hormonal birth control which does the job without damaging their body or reproductive system, but this does not mean that it doesn't have any side effects. Preventing pregnancy with a hormonal birth control pill has some basic side effects that every woman should know before she uses them.

Here are some side effects of birth control that we need to know about.

1. Oral contraceptives do not protect you from sexually transmitted diseases. It's just a pill that can prevent pregnancy but not an STD or STI. Only a condom can protect you from it.

2. Oral pills can often cause vaginal bleeding or spotting in between your periods because your body takes some time to adjust to the hormonal changes in your body caused by the birth control pill and this is why it may take a few months for your body to get used to it.

3. Different pills have different hormones and may cause headaches. The hormonal changes in your body can trigger a headache and if that happens far too often you may need to consult your doctor and turn to a low dosage pill for the same.

4. Birth control pills are also known to cause weight gain. These pills may even cause weight fluctuations or sometimes even bloating and fluid retention in the body.

5. Hormonal birth control pill causes a change in the hormones in our body which means that it impacts our mind as well. Changes in our hormones are often linked to mood changes and mood swings which can lead to depression or mood swings or other emotional changes.

6. Oral contraceptives can often impact your libido. Some pills tend to decrease the libido and some increase and can impact your relationship as well.

Read More